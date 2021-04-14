Chris Ford, a Holy Spirit basketball legend, inducted into NJSIAA Hall of Fame

Chris Ford’s historic basketball career began at Holy Spirit High School.

The Margate resident went on to star at Villanova University and in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics.

On Wednesday, Ford got a chance to remember his high school days.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that Ford was inducted into the NJSIAA Hall of Fame. Ford is the first Atlantic County athlete to receive that honor.

Ford, 72, grew up in the Ducktown section of Atlantic City. His basketball career began on the court of St. Michael's Dante Hall.

“It’s always nice to be recognized by people who might have seen you play or followed me throughout my career,” Ford said Wednesday. “It all started down here in Atlantic City at St. Mike’s, then went out to Holy Spirit, Villanova and into the pros. There were a lot of people along the way that are still here in South Jersey in the Atlantic County area that took the ride with me.”

A 1968 Spirit graduate, Ford’s Spirit career got off to an inauspicious start. Ford made the varsity as a freshmen. The Spartans finished 0-22 that season.

“It was all uphill after that,” he said with a laugh.