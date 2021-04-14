Chris Ford, a Holy Spirit basketball legend, inducted into NJSIAA Hall of Fame

Chris Ford’s historic basketball career began at Holy Spirit High School.
The Margate resident went on to star at Villanova University and in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics.
On Wednesday, Ford got a chance to remember his high school days.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that Ford was inducted into the NJSIAA Hall of Fame. Ford is the first Atlantic County athlete to receive that honor.
Ford, 72, grew up in the Ducktown section of Atlantic City. His basketball career began on the court of St. Michael's Dante Hall.
“It’s always nice to be recognized by people who might have seen you play or followed me throughout my career,” Ford said Wednesday. “It all started down here in Atlantic City at St. Mike’s, then went out to Holy Spirit, Villanova and into the pros. There were a lot of people along the way that are still here in South Jersey in the Atlantic County area that took the ride with me.”
A 1968 Spirit graduate, Ford’s Spirit career got off to an inauspicious start. Ford made the varsity as a freshmen. The Spartans finished 0-22 that season.
“It was all uphill after that,” he said with a laugh.
A 6-foot-5 guard, Ford averaged a Cape-Atlantic League record 33 points per game as a senior. He finished with 1,507 career points, which is still a school record. Ford remembered that his Spartans class was the first to attend all four years at Spirit’s current location in Absecon.
“The classes got bigger,” Ford said of the impact of the move to Absecon. “More people came to the games.”
After Spirit, Ford played for Villanova from 1969 to 1972 and helped lead the Wildcats to the NCAA championship game against UCLA in 1971. He finished his Villanova career with 1,433 points.
Ford scored 7,314 career points in his 11 seasons in the NBA. Ford made the first 3-pointer in NBA history on Oct. 12, 1979. After he retired, Ford went on to coach the Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.
His success in college, the NBA and Holy Spirit makes him one of the most accomplished athletes in CAL and South Jersey history.
“It’s nice that my grand kids can go in (to Holy Spirit) and see my name up on the board,” Ford said.
That Ford’s records are still standing is remarkable.
His No. 42 Spartans uniform hangs in his home office. It’s a reminder of just how much time has passed and how much basketball fashion has changed since he played for the Spartans.
“My grandkids cannot believe the size of the shorts,” he said with a laugh. “They were really short shorts.”
Maguire first female executive director of NJSIAA
Colleen Maguire has been named executive director of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, becoming the first woman to hold the title in its 103-year history.
The NJSIAA, which oversees high school sports in New Jersey, announced the appointment Wednesday. Maguire joined the agency in 2014 and had been serving as its chief operating officer since last year. The NJSIAA conducts tournaments and crowns champions in 33 sports.
NJSIAA President Steve Shohfi cited her “steady, thoughtful leadership” as the agency has dealt with the coronavirus pandemic and other issues during a “difficult and tumultuous year." Her new contract will run through June 2026.
Prior to joining NJSIAA, Maguire worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Washington and then went to Cherry Hill-based Commerce Bank/TD Bank. The Moorestown resident attended George Washington and was the captain of its basketball team.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.