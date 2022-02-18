Cherry Hill East pulls away to beat EHT boys in S.J. swimming final

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School boys swimming team stayed competitive against unbeaten and top-ranked Cherry Hill East on Thursday in the South Jersey Group A championship meet.

Cherry Hill East (11-0), No. 1 all season in The Press Elite 11, took command in the final three races to win 101-69. Egg Harbor Township, ranked third in the Elite 11, ended the dual meet part of the season at 9-2.

Cherry Hill East won nine of 11 races in the meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology, but the Eagles scored enough points to stay in it. EHT's best showing was in the middle of the meet when Charles Schreiner won the 500-yard freestyle in four minutes, 42.73 seconds and Dylan DeWitt finished second in 4:45.75. The Eagles followed that up with a win in the 200 freestyle relay by Leo Smilevski, Michael Wojciechowicz, Ethan Do and Kevin Lin in 1:29.49. That cut the Cougars' lead to 68-56 but EHT could get no closer.

Cherry Hill East will swim a state Group A (large public schools) state semifinal on Feb. 22 at GCIT against an opponent to be determined.

"We're proud to get back to the final this year, and the team stepped up and swam really well against the team ranked No. 1 in the state," said Mark Jamieson, the Egg Harbor Township boys and girls swimming coach. "It was like the girls meet (on Wednesday, when the EHT girls team swam well but lost to Cherry Hill East 107-63). We lost but we swam well in every event.

"We lose Kevin Lin, Ethan Do and Danny Ireland, but we're excited about the ones who return next year."

Cherry Hill East's Nick Pezzella won the 200 freestyle, but EHT's Schreiner, Lin and Wojciechowicz finished second, third and fourth, respectively. Scoring in an individual race is 6-4-3-2-1 for the first five places, so the Eagles won the event 9-7. Lin also combined with Will Nguyen, Do and Wojciechowicz to finish second in the 200 medley relay.

"The team is smaller this year, but we persevered and made it to the final," said Lin, 18. "We were competitive against them and got it (the point differential) down to 32. The team's dynamic was to come in and swim our best, and we did. A lot of us had state cuts (times fast enough to qualify for the Meet of Champions, March 5-6 at GCIT). We were close to some of our records in relays, and individuals as well."

Cherry Hill East's Ryan Cortes won the 50 freestyle, and following the 10-minute break, he returned to take the 100 butterfly. Nick Short took the 200 IM and the 100 freestyle.

Do was second in the 100 butterfly, and Schreiner, Smilevski, Do and DeWitt placed second in the 400 freestyle relay.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

