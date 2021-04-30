 Skip to main content
Check out this weekend's marquee matchups
Check out this weekend's marquee matchups

Millville’s Blake Ramos #1 make the play a second base against Mainland’s Luke Sharp #5 during baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Wednesday April 28, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

A preview of this weekend’s can’t miss high school sports action.

Baseball

Holy Spirit at St. Augustine Prep

4 p.m. Friday

These rivals are two of the state’s top teams. St. Augustine (6-0) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Holy Spirit (3-3) is ranked No. 5. Brody McKenzie is batting .571 (8 for 14) with nine RBIs for St. Augustine. Spirit senior Jayden Shertel has hit three home runs this week.

Thank You Classic

This event features multiple games and multiple sites to honor first responders and teachers who did so much during the pandemic. In the Classic’ top matchup, Ocean City, ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, will play at No. 9 ranked Gloucester Catholic on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Here’s the schedule for Press-area teams involved:

FRIDAY

4 p.m.: Atlantic Tech vs. Paulsboro at Mid Atlantic Athletic Center, East Greenwich

4 p.m.: Lawrenceville vs. Middle Township at Walt Nicgorski Field, Pennsauken

SATURDAY

10 a.m.: St Joseph Academy vs. West Deptford at Union Field, West Deptford

4 p.m.: Ocean City vs. Gloucester Catholic At Joe Barth Field, Brooklawn

7 p.m.: Cape May Tech vs. Pitman at Alycon Park, Pitman

7 p.m.: St Augustine vs. Paul VI at South Delsea Drive Park, Glassboro

SUNDAY

At Walt Nicgorski Field, Pennsauken

11:00 a.m.: Egg Harbor Township vs. Brick Memorial

5 p.m.: Holy Spirit vs. St. Mary (Ruth.)

Al Hedelt Tournament

This annual event continues Sunday after its semifinals and final were rained out last weekend. The deceased Hedelt is the former Pleasantville athletic director and Oakcrest coach.

Sunday

Semifinals

10 a.m.

Southern Regional vs. Kings Christian

Oakcrest vs. Vineland

1 p.m.

Championship

SOFTBALL

St. Joseph Academy at Egg Harbor Township

4 p.m. Monday

These Cape-Atlantic League American Division rivals are two of South Jersey’s top teams. St. Joe (6-0) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. EHT (5-1) is ranked No. 7. St. Joe outscored its first six opponents by the combined total of 81-5. Junior second baseman Katie Dainton batted .823 (14 for 17) in St. Joe’s first 17 games. Senior first baseman Delaney Sullivan has knocked in 15 runs for EHT.

Tags

