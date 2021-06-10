Chatham scores in final minute, beats O.C. in state Group III final

Ocean City High School coach Joe LaTorre was disappointed with the result, but he certainly wasn't disappointed in the effort his boys lacrosse team gave Thursday.

The Red Raiders, playing in their first state Group III title game, faced North Jersey power Chatham, who has been in that situation over a dozen times, LaTorre said.

The game was tied late, but Chatham's JP Lagunowich scored the game-winning goal with about 50 seconds remaining to beat Ocean City 5-4 at Shore Regional in West Long Branch.

"Our kids just played their hearts out," LaTorre said. "They left no doubt today who we are as a program. The fact our guys played as well as they did against a perennial power, in my opinion ... our kids played with so much heart."

Ocean City senior Brady Rauner scored three goals. Jake Schneider scored O.C.'s other goal in the fourth quarter that tied the game 4-4. Schneider and Dan Reeves each had an assist. Dylan Dwyer won eight of 13 faceoffs.