Chase Petty's RBI double wins it for Mainland in the 11th

A lot of the Mainland players know and train with Sheth, Petty said.

“I think he probably threw the best game of his career. He was lights out,” Petty said. “He shut us out. Kudos to him. He pitched amazingly.”

Baldino, credited with the loss, had two strikeouts and singled in the third inning. Dave Kellenyi scored on an error in the second inning for Absegami.

Mainland has eight of its nine hits in the final five innings. Kern said that late-game spark was in large part because of Wood, whose game-tying hit calmed the team down.

Mark Elliott pitched the first six innings for Mainland, striking out 10 and giving up just two hits.

“It was a great baseball game,” Kern said. “A lot of big plays and momentum swings either way. It’s unfortunate that someone has to come out on the other end, but give credit to ‘Gami. They gave us everything we could handle.”

Mainland will play ninth-seeded Triton Regional in the quarterfinals Saturday. Triton beat Cherry Hill West 5-3 on Wednesday.