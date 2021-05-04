Chase Petty strikes out 17 in one-hitter, Mainland beats Buena Regional 7-1

Petty’s season numbers are hard to fathom. He is 3-0 with a 0.66 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 21 innings. Petty has walked six and allowed two hits and just one outfield flyball out. Petty’s next start will be Monday at Mainland against Holy Spirit.

“Everybody talks about the 100 (mph fastball), but it’s every other pitch he throws,” Kern said. “The slider is nearly unhittable because you really can’t look for it. Him using multiple pitches is what’s gotten the strikeouts, and everything is down in the zone. That’s why he gets groundball outs.”

Once again, there was a festive atmosphere at Mainland for Petty’s start Tuesday.

Kids tried to peer into the dugout to get a glimpse of him when he wasn’t hitting or pitching.

Petty has a connection with the youngsters who come to see him play. As he walked from the bullpen to the Mainland dugout before the game, he gave high-fives to Mainland assistant coach Mike Edwards’ two children.

As is usually the case because of the number of post-game interviews he does, Petty is one of the last Mainland players to leave the field. As he walked off Tuesday, he stopped to sign a baseball and pose for a picture with a toddler.