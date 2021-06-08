Chase Petty pitches Mainland to 3-2 win over Moorestown in S.J. semifinal; will face Ocean City for title

His only moment of trouble came in the top of the third. With two outs, he gave up back-to-back walks, and Moorestown standout Max Martin then lined a two-run triple to right-center field.

“I got ahead of myself,” Petty said. “I kind of came out of my body a little bot. I threw a nice changeup (to Martin) low and away, but he just a got a really nice barrel on it.”

Mainland took a 3-0 led in the bottom of the second. Colin Campbell led off with a double and scored on Christian Elliott’s double to make it 1-0 Mustangs.

Two batters later, Agigian singled to right field to drive in two runs. Kern said Agigian found out Tuesday morning he was going to start in place on an injured teammate.

“That’s what you need throughout these playoff runs,” Kern said of Agigian’s contribution. "It’s not always going to be the same guys. Alex is a senior. He’s been starting. He’s been a reserve player. He just grinds, and he’s all about the team. He deserved that moment.”

Ocean City beat Central Regional 3-2 in Tuesday’ other semifinal. Mainland and Ocean City are rivals in every sport. Friday’s sectional final will be on the most anticipated Cape-Atlantic League baseball games in years.