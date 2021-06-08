Chase Petty pitches Mainland to 3-2 win over Moorestown in S.J. semifinal; will face Ocean City for title

LINWOOD ― Despite plenty of reasons to get rattled, the Mainland Regional High School baseball team has stayed calm throughout the state tournament.
Of course, it’s easy not to get flustered with Chase Petty on the mound.
The MLB first-round draft prospect struck out 17 as the top-seeded Mustangs beat fourth-seeded Moorestown 3-2 in a South Jersey Group III semifinal Tuesday afternoon. Christian Elliott and Alex Agigian knocked in runs for the Mustangs.
It was Mainland’s third straight one-run win in the tournament. The Mustangs (23-3) will host second-seeded Ocean City in the South Jersey final at 4 p.m. Friday.
“It’s exciting. I think we like it,” Petty said of the close tournament games. “Every time it’s a close game, we’re all ready to go. We have a bunch of dogs on this team. That’s who we are. That’s what we play like, and that’s what we were today.”
Petty allowed four hits and walked just two in 6 2/3 innings. For the season, he has struck out 99 and allowed 17 hits in 48 2/3 innings. He has a 1.15 ERA.
The Somers Point senior did not finish Tuesday’s game because he reached the high school pitch limit of 110. Mark Elliott, older brother of Chase, got the game’s final out on a strikeout.
“I have a lot of faith in (Elliott),” Petty said. “He’s a great competitor. I had a lot of confidence in him to get that last out.”
Like Tuesday’s win, Mainland’s first two playoff victories last week were both thrillers.
In the first round, the Mustangs trailed No. 16 seed Absegami 1-0 heading into its final at-bat.
Sam Wood tied the game with an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh. Petty won it with a walk-off double in the bottom of the 11th.
The Mustangs' second-round win over No. 9 seed Triton Regional was just as dramatic. Petty tied the game at 7-all in the bottom of the sixth with a two-out, three-run home run. Luke Sharp won it with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.
Petty pitched five innings in relief against Absegami but did not throw in the Triton game.
“I was nervous for about 20 minutes against (Absegami),” Mainland coach Billy Kern said, “but having (Petty) come into that game … I felt good where we were at in the Triton game. This one (against Moorestown) was just a good baseball game. This one was fun. We played well behind Petty.”
About 30 scouts were behind plate, many of them with radar guns, to watch Petty on Tuesday.
“I felt like everything was working for me,” Petty said. “But once again, my slider was really on. I thought I could throw it at any point in any count. It just worked all night.”
His only moment of trouble came in the top of the third. With two outs, he gave up back-to-back walks, and Moorestown standout Max Martin then lined a two-run triple to right-center field.
“I got ahead of myself,” Petty said. “I kind of came out of my body a little bot. I threw a nice changeup (to Martin) low and away, but he just a got a really nice barrel on it.”
Mainland took a 3-0 led in the bottom of the second. Colin Campbell led off with a double and scored on Christian Elliott’s double to make it 1-0 Mustangs.
Two batters later, Agigian singled to right field to drive in two runs. Kern said Agigian found out Tuesday morning he was going to start in place on an injured teammate.
“That’s what you need throughout these playoff runs,” Kern said of Agigian’s contribution. "It’s not always going to be the same guys. Alex is a senior. He’s been starting. He’s been a reserve player. He just grinds, and he’s all about the team. He deserved that moment.”
Ocean City beat Central Regional 3-2 in Tuesday’ other semifinal. Mainland and Ocean City are rivals in every sport. Friday’s sectional final will be on the most anticipated Cape-Atlantic League baseball games in years.
“I told the kids the game to get (to the title game) is always the stressful one,” Kern said. “I just want them to enjoy the moment Friday. We’re the No. 1 seed. They got to the final. They’ve won a ton of games against a ton of great teams. I want them to enjoy Friday, play our brand of baseball and hope the result takes care of itself because we put together a good baseball game.”
PHOTOS: Mainland-Moorestown baseball
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
060921-pac-spt-augbb
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.