Chase Petty pitches 1-hitter, Ks 13 to lead Mainland to 5-2 win over top-ranked Holy Spirit

The matchup between Spirit (1-1) and Mainland (1-0) was one of the most anticipated Cape-Atlantic League games in recent memory. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Mainland is No. 7.

Petty, who has committed to attend the University of Florida on an NCAA Division I college scholarship, is a big draw.

More than 40 scouts attended the game. They began to show up to claim their spots behind the backstop a little less than two hours before first pitch. They raised their radar guns in unison on nearly every pitch Petty threw.

“If you’re looking back, there you see (the scouts) a little bit,” Petty said. “But I try to focus in and have tunnel vision.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Petty threw a pitch at 101 mph early in the game. He reached 100 a couple of other times and sat at 95-97 mph for most of the contest.

In addition to the radar gun, visible proof of just how hard Petty threw was the glove hand of Mainland catcher Cole Campbell. It swelled just below the thumb as the game progressed.

Campbell didn’t seem too worried after the game, perhaps because he finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

“I just ice it,” Campbell said, “and play baseball the next day.”