Chase Petty is The Press Baseball Player of the Year

“Everyone’s favorite game was the Don Bosco game,” Petty said. “It was the bus ride going there, everyone was listening to music just locking in and at the end when everybody got on the bus we were listening to music, going crazy. It was the environment of the entire thing.”

Petty has committed to the University of Florida, but the 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher is expected to be a high selection in the MLB Draft next Sunday.

Since his high school season ended, Petty has met with several MLB teams via Zoom.

“I’m definitely very comfortable with where I’m at right now,” Petty said. “Leading up to the draft, whatever happens happens, and we’ll just take it day by day. It’s a win-win no matter what the situation.”

Petty was at the forefront of one of the best seasons in Cape-Atlantic League baseball history. Holy Spirit and Ocean City won state titles. St. Augustine Prep reached a state final. Petty and his teammates had a season to remember. Egg Harbor Township was one of the state’s top teams.