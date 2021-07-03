Chase Petty is The Press Baseball Player of the Year

LINWOOD — Chase Petty says he feels at home on the pitching mound.
This spring, the recent Mainland Regional High School graduate’s house had a lot visitors.
There were big league scouts behind home plate and fans that surrounded the field to watch the MLB Draft prospect with the fastball that sometimes reached triple digits.
“Baseball is my home away from home,” Petty said. “It’s a thing I can do to get my mind off everything. Whenever I’m on that mound, it’s only just me and the catcher.”
Petty led Mainland to the South Jersey Group III final. He finished 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings.
The Somers Point resident is The Press Baseball Player of the Year.
“I think everybody showed up expecting something every time out,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said, “and I think he gave it to them every time. In terms of how he handled it, he was as advertised.”
Petty said what made this season special was the relationships he had with his teammates.
“This was by far the most unforgettable year I’ve had playing baseball,” Petty said. “That goes back to the relationships with my teammates. I wouldn’t have enjoyed this season nearly as much if I didn’t have the relationships I did with the kids in these dugouts and on the field.”
Petty, 18, began the season with high expectations. His starts drew crowds not normally seen at high school baseball games. When he pitched at Mainland, there was “K Corner” to keep track of his strikeouts in right field. Foul balls hit off Petty were cheered. Each opposing hit was dissected and chronicled.
After each game, a group of kids would be waiting behind the Mainland dugout for Petty to emerge and sign autographs.
“If he struck out 16 and gave up a hit,” Kern said, “everybody was kind of like, ‘Hey, how about that guy who got the hit.’”
Many fans came to games to see Petty’s fastball. But it’s not just velocity that sets him apart. Hitters had almost no chance against his slider that he could throw for a strike at any point in the count.
Petty was more than a pitcher. If he didn’t pitch, he could play NCAA Division I baseball as a middle infielder. Petty batted .368 with four home runs and 32 RBIs.
The Mustangs finished 23-4, losing to eventual state champion Ocean City in the South Jersey Group III final. The highlight of Mainland’s season was the Mustangs' 3-2 win over Don Bosco Prep at Arm and Hammer Park, a minor-league stadium in Trenton, on May 23. Mainland catcher Cole Campbell won the game with a two-run walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh. Petty struck out 13, including the final batter he faced on a 97 mph fastball.
“Everyone’s favorite game was the Don Bosco game,” Petty said. “It was the bus ride going there, everyone was listening to music just locking in and at the end when everybody got on the bus we were listening to music, going crazy. It was the environment of the entire thing.”
Petty has committed to the University of Florida, but the 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher is expected to be a high selection in the MLB Draft next Sunday.
Since his high school season ended, Petty has met with several MLB teams via Zoom.
“I’m definitely very comfortable with where I’m at right now,” Petty said. “Leading up to the draft, whatever happens happens, and we’ll just take it day by day. It’s a win-win no matter what the situation.”
Petty was at the forefront of one of the best seasons in Cape-Atlantic League baseball history. Holy Spirit and Ocean City won state titles. St. Augustine Prep reached a state final. Petty and his teammates had a season to remember. Egg Harbor Township was one of the state’s top teams.
“Going into the season, I almost knew what everybody was in store for,” Petty said. “I knew all the talent around here, and I knew what everybody had to offer. I don’t think anybody disappointed. I think this might go down as the best CAL year we’ve ever had.”
Team and Coach of the Year
Ocean City began the season projected to be one of the state’s top teams.
But a little less than a month into the season The Red Raiders stood at 8-5 after a 5-4 loss to Williamstown in the first round of the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic.
“After the Williamstown loss, we challenged (the players) about how they wanted to be remembered,” Ocean City coach Andrew Bristol said. “That was our motto. How do you want to be remembered?”
The Red Raiders will be remembered as the first state championship team in the program’s history. Ocean City won the Group III crown.
The Red Raiders are The Press Team of the Year and Bristol is The Press Coach of the Year.
“The only reason why I was picked as Coach of the Year,” Bristol said, “is because I have the best coaching staff and great talent around me with players.”
