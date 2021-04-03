Cedar Creek's Riley Lerner, EHT's Angelina Leone, Southern's Ella Yanuzzelli advance to state wrestling tournament

Lerner, who is in the varsity lineup for Cedar Creek, showed a lot of resilience.

“Overall, you can’t ask for much more from her as a freshman. She wrestles hard. She works hard in the room,” Cappuccio said. “There wasn’t anything that Riley was doing wrong. It was just that (Ayres) was doing everything right.

“Being a freshman, going to states, getting second in the regions, not a lot of freshmen do that. That in and of itself is big. She works really hard. She deserves it.”

Leone lost her first-round bout by a 9-2 decision to Maya Hemo (Cherry Hill East) but beat Joelle D‘Angelo (Lawrence) by pin in 1:56 and Miranda Zona (Jackson Memorial) by pin in 5:01 in wrestlebacks.

Leone lost to Hemo in the third-place match.

“You just have to keep trying your hardest and keep trying better,” she said about losing her first match. “You have to do everything you can to get where you want.”

Wrestlers need to be comfortable in an uncomfortable setting to grow on the mat, which is what Leone did Saturday, Agostino said.