Cedar Creek's Riley Lerner, EHT's Angelina Leone advance to state wrestling tournament

Leone is the first state qualifier in the program in three years, EHT coach Zach Agostino said. Leone is part of the Eagles’ varsity lineup. Her reaching the state tournament sets an example to the team, Agostino said.

“We are a young team,” Agostino said. “To see that and see how all the hard work pays off in the end, it gives these young guys something to strive for.”

The Pirates’ Lerner won her first bout with a 57-second pin over Yasmin Saucedo (Lakewood) and pinned Emma Coesfield (Delsea Regional) in 1 minute, 46 seconds to reach the final. Lerner lost a 16-0 technical fall in 3:04 to Princeton senior Chloe Ayres in the title bout. Ayres is a two-time state champion and the daughter of Princeton University wrestling coach Chris Ayres.

“I’m proud with how I did,” Lerner said. “Chole is tough. I wrestled her before when I was younger. She really is an amazing wrestler. There is nothing you can take away from her. I’m happy with how I did, and thanks to my coach for taking me, for sure.”

Ayres earned a lot of back points (or near falls), but Lerner would not give up that pin. Cedar Creek coach George Cappuccio said fighting out of that was a victory.

Lerner, who is in the varsity lineup for Cedar Creek, showed a lot of resilience.