Cedar Creek's Najee Coursey commits to Division I Sacred Heart for basketball

Cedar Creek High School has its first NCAA Division I boys basketball commit.

Senior Najee Coursey, a 6-foot-4, 170-pound forward, verbally committed Sunday night to attend Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut. Coursey graduated from Cedar Creek in 2020, but reclassified as a member of the class of 2021.

"My decision to choose Sacred Heart became clear to me during my virtual visit and interview with Coach (Anthony) Latina," Coursey said. "The strong values and commitment his program has putting family at the center of their success was key to my core principles.

"As I pursue my degree in engineering, I am determined to be an asset to my team and bring my all on and off the court."

Coursey was a second-team Press All-Star for the Pirates last season and averaged 19.2 points per game. He finished his career with 1,236 points.

Sacred Heart was 20-13 last season overall and 12-6 in the Northeast Conference.

