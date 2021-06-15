Cedar Creek's memorable journey ends in state semis

EGG HARBOR CITY — Taylor D’Attilio summed up her high school softball career as a great time and experience, enjoying each season with new and familiar faces and playing the sport that she loves.
Her senior season was just as special.
Cedar Creek High School lost 13-3 to Robbinsville in the state Group II semifinals Tuesday. The Ravens captured the Central Jersey Group II title Saturday for the eighth time in the past 10 years.
Tuesday's game ended after six innings on the 10-run rule.
But the Pirates weren't upset.
Cedar Creek's remarkable journey this season trumped the loss.
"It was such a blessing to have great teammates. We are all so close and are great people to play with," said D’Attilio, one of the five seniors on the team. "I grew up with a lot of them, so all coming to the same school and playing together was really cool. It was such a great year, especially because we didn't get last year (due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the 2020 spring slate).
"This year made up for everything."
Cedar Creek captured the program's second South Jersey Group II title Saturday. After trailing 6-3, the Pirates rallied to defeat Delran 8-7. Cedar Creek, which finished 22-4, won 14 of its last 15 games.
The four losses were the fewest in a single season in program history, coach Shawn Cohen said. Cedar Creek is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.
"That is one thing we told the girls. Nobody is ever going to take that away from them: They are always going to be South Jersey champs," said Cohen, the Pirates' only coach. "We told them that at the end of the season, even if we win this game and go on to the next, everybody is going to end with a loss except for one team because of the Tournament of Champions.
"So this was just our time to get out. The whole season was a success."
Robbinsville scored 11 runs in the first three innings, including two-run homers by both Alexa Klepper and Brynn Hopkins. Hopkins also singled, doubled and scored two runs. Klepper hit a solo home run in the fifth.
Robbinsville will play the winner of Mahwah and Verona in the championship Friday at Ivy Hill Park in Newark.
"I said we are playing on house money now," Cohen said. "It's time to relax and have fun and play our game. Yea, they scored a couple early. It was tough ... but that's OK. The future looks bright for us. I'm excited with this season, and looking forward to next year."
Cedar Creek, which was without two starters due to injuries, put runners on base in the first, second and third inning, but failed to send any home. That changed in the bottom of the fifth when the Pirates trailed 12-0.
Cedar Creek needed to score at least three runs to keep the game from ending on the 10-run rule, and it did. Penny Burke hit a two-run single, and D’Attilio hit a sacrifice fly with bases loaded to the center-field fence.
D’Attilio led the team this season with 16 doubles and drove in 43 runs. She was happy to end her career with an RBI.
"It would've been cooler if it went over," said D’Attilio, of Mullica Township. "But it was fun to be a part of everything."
Olivia Catalina and Burke each singled twice. Catalina added an RBI.
D’Attilio knew Cedar Creek was set up for success before this season, and was pleased with the result.
"To get (to the state semis) is just great," D’Attilio said. "I love playing with these girls. They are great people, great teammates on and off the field. It's just cool. I love it."
Cedar Creek will return a lot of talent next season, including freshman pitcher Liz Martin, who finished the season with 111 strikeouts, sophomore Chaneyl Johnson and juniors Liv Thomas and Chasedy Johnson.
"Yeah, I lose a few seniors, but I think the ones coming in are going to fit in quite well," Cohen said. "Not that (the five seniors) are replaceable. I think they are all irreplaceable, but I think the ones coming back next year will fill those spots nicely and be competitive."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
