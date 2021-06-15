Cedar Creek's memorable journey ends in state semis

The four losses were the fewest in a single season in program history, coach Shawn Cohen said. Cedar Creek is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.

"That is one thing we told the girls. Nobody is ever going to take that away from them: They are always going to be South Jersey champs," said Cohen, the Pirates' only coach. "We told them that at the end of the season, even if we win this game and go on to the next, everybody is going to end with a loss except for one team because of the Tournament of Champions.

"So this was just our time to get out. The whole season was a success."

Robbinsville scored 11 runs in the first three innings, including two-run homers by both Alexa Klepper and Brynn Hopkins. Hopkins also singled, doubled and scored two runs. Klepper hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Robbinsville will play the winner of Mahwah and Verona in the championship Friday at Ivy Hill Park in Newark.

"I said we are playing on house money now," Cohen said. "It's time to relax and have fun and play our game. Yea, they scored a couple early. It was tough ... but that's OK. The future looks bright for us. I'm excited with this season, and looking forward to next year."