Cedar Creek's Marlee Canale commits to Maine for swimming

Marlee Canale is the kind of student-athlete any coach would be happy to have on their team.
The Cedar Creek High School senior competes just as hard in the classroom as she does in the pool and leads by example in everything she does.
That competitiveness will now take her to an NCAA Division I swimming program.
Canale has committed to swim at the University of Maine on a partial athletic/academic scholarship, becoming the second swimmer in school history to compete on the D-I level.
Former Pirates standout Lauren Kelly swims at Pittsburgh.
“Marlee is really the whole package,” Creek coach Lauren Ciccariello said. “She’s on the team to do well with her form and achieve her goals, but she also has other things outside of swimming that she wants to do. She’s not just an athlete.”
Some student-athletes want to head to warmer weather when making their college choice.
Not Canale.
“When I began my search for college, I knew I wanted to end up in the Northeast,” Canale said. “It always appealed to me more than the South. I am looking to major in the natural science field, and they have a really strong program.”
Canale is ranked in the top 15% of her graduating class at Cedar Creek.
“(Academics) was a major factor,” Canale said. “I had to make sure that the college that I wanted fit with my swimming and my academic interests, and Maine really did that for me.
Support Local Journalism
“I am so happy that I was able to find a place that was so perfect for me and that I really enjoyed as a prospective student. When I was able to visit there, it was gorgeous. I felt right at home.”
Canale has had a storied career at Cedar Creek. The Pirates won the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference title during her freshman season.
The 17-year-old Galloway Township native placed third in the 200 individual medley at the CAL Championships as a sophomore and second in the 100 last season as a junior.
Canale finished second in the 100 IM as a sophomore at the Hackney High School Girls Invitational Meet and third in the backstroke as a junior.
Also last season, she finished second in the 100 backstroke in the Coach’s Invitational as a junior and qualified to compete in the Meet of Champions. She will be one of the top swimmers in the area when the seasons begins.
Canale’s older sister, Gianna, is a member of the swim team at Juniata College. Her younger sister, Kendra, is a promising freshman swimmer at Cedar Creek
“Their whole family just has a love of the sport,” Cicciarello said.
Maine competes in the America East Conference. The Black Bears finished fifth in the America East Championships last season and 14th overall in the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships.
“I think Maine is getting a top-notch kind of person,” Cicciarello said. “She is dedicated, she is hard working and she is always thinking about her goals and how she can achieve them. She is also very willing to listen to feedback to see how she can improve.
“I think Maine is going to see great things coming from Marlee both in their science program and on their team.”
Swimming is something Canale has always enjoyed. She competes on the club level with the Egg Harbor Township Seahawks.
“All the hard work and training make it all worth it when you’re able to drop those times,” Canale said. “I would like to thank all my coaches — both high school and club — for all their support.”
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
What weather hazards are in effect?
A coastal flood watch is in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for all of the coastal counties. This is to cover the late morning high tide, which may bring moderate flood stage.
A coastal flood watch means that the ingredients are present for coastal flooding that can cause damage to life and property. If the coastal flooding is imminent, then a warning will go into effect.
Along the coast, including Cape May County south of the Cape May Canal, a high wind watch is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Hazardous, damaging winds threaten during this time and, being that it is overnight, may not be realized until the following morning.
Further inland, counties along the New Jersey Turnpike corridor were placed into a winter storm watch. This includes Salem, Camden, Gloucester and western Burlington counties. Southeastern New Jersey is not in the watch area. However, a winter weather advisory, for hazardous, but not dangerous conditions, may be issued Tuesday.
On the waters, a storm watch is in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday. Very strong winds will cause hazardous conditions, which could damage vessels and reduce visibility.
How is this all happening?
A low pressure system will move from the Rocky Mountains into Texas Tuesday. From there, low pressure will go into the Gulf of Mexico and climb up the East Coast.
From there, it will interact with another low pressure system in the Mid-South, which will transfer its energy to the coastal low, intensifying it. As it moves closer, though, high pressure in Eastern Canada will block the low pressure from skirting up the coast quickly. Rather, it will slow down its pace. Around South Jersey, it will make a turn to the east, rather than the north, as typical.
That high pressure system will also feed in cold air, bringing what will be the largest snowstorm in quite a while to the northern half of the state, and possibly even Philadelphia.
Due to the powerful nature of the storm, the Hurricane Hunters will fly into the coastal storm to collect valuable meteorological data.
Brace yourselves, (possible) winter storm taskings are coming 🌬❄️✈️#ReserveReady pic.twitter.com/EJwfRE4XRh— Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) December 14, 2020
When will this all happen?
Rain, snow, coastal flooding and damaging winds are all concerns, but will happen at different times.
Rain and Snow
Precipitation will start between 1 and 3 p.m. For most of southeastern New Jersey, this will start as plain rain. However, for those in western Cumberland or Atlantic counties, snow may begin the event, which would struggle to accumulate on pavements.
By 7 p.m. it will be all rain everywhere. A soaking rain will then fall during the evening. Around 1 a.m., as the center of the low pressure moves ashore, rain will break up. A few hours of dry time will be possible. Otherwise, expect scattered showers, which will mix with snow on much of the mainland, to end between 6 and 9 a.m. Thursday.
Winds
Winds will be breezy Wednesday. However, they will strengthen and potentially turn damaging after sunset Wednesday. This will last all throughout the night, tapering off Thursday morning.
Coastal Flooding
Spotty minor flood stage conditions will be likely with the Wednesday morning high tide. Widespread minor stage flooding will be likely with the Wednesday evening high tide. However, the most significant high tide will be with the Thursday morning one, where damage to property threatens. Find your high tide time here.
What is the official snow forecast for our area?
There will be a sharp gradient in snowfall totals in South Jersey, but most of it will be focused on the Philadelphia suburbs.
For southeastern New Jersey, the highest totals will be in towns like Hammonton, Bridgeton, Shiloh and Hopewell, where 0.5 to 2 inches of snow will be likely. For most of mainland Atlantic and Ocean counties, however, expect anywhere from flakes to 0.5 inches, mainly on grassy surfaces.
The shore, as well as most of Cape May County should stay as all rain.
Note the sharp contrast in snowfall totals near the New Jersey Turnpike corridor. On Monday evening's forecast, it was mentioned that this would be likely and given the mild, oceanic air meeting with cold, Canadian air, 10 miles will mean the difference between snow brushes and snow shovels.
Despite the low totals, snow Thursday may be enough to break records. The Dec. 17 record at Atlantic City International Airport is 0.2 inches of snow (records go back to 1945). Meanwhile, Seabrook Farms in Upper Deerfield Township only has a record of 0.5 inches for the date.
I live at the shore, what will the coastal flooding be like?
The Thursday morning (midday in the back bays) high tide will be the most significant. Prepare for moderate flood stage, with flooding for two to four hours.
In moderate flood stage, damage to property, especially unraised homes and businesses, threaten. Roads, even the ones that do not usually flood, will flood. Expect road closures on the Black and White Horse Pikes between Atlantic City and the mainland. The Dorset Avenue Bridge in Ventnor and the Route 72 bridge in Long Beach Island may experience problems. On the beaches, water can rush over the dune and onto the streets.
For many, this may be the largest coastal flooding even since Oct. 27, 2018.
The combination of strong winds, winds coming from the onshore direction for a long period of time, and a nearby low pressure system, will be responsible for this flooding.
The effect would be less if the winds end up being northerly, instead of the northeast, during the time of high tide. If that occurs, then expect borderline minor to moderate flood stage, sparing South Jersey from the worst.
Here's how to find what tidal flooding will be like on your block
ClimateCentral, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, has a Surging Seas Risk Finder tool that allows you to see when coastal flooding creeps onto your block.
When coastal flooding is anticipated, you can use a combination of the Mid-Atlantic River Forecasting Center's tidal flooding forecasts and this tool to find what streets will have water.
How strong will the winds be?
Winds will howl from the east Wednesday evening, then turn northeast after midnight. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph will be likely on the islands, with gusts up to 60 mph. On the mainland, sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph will be likely.
At the shore, power outages, downed power lines and downed tree limbs threaten. On the mainland, winds will be weaker, but issues will still be possible.
Power outages and damage to trees and structures begin around 45 mph. Make sure to charge your portable device, keep candles handy and have the generator ready, outside your home, if you have one.
Is the forecast subject to change? If so, what could change?
The forecast is absolutely subject to change. Snowfall totals, the extent of the coastal flooding and potential for damaging winds will all need to be fine tuned.
If the center of the low pressure system moves over southeastern New Jersey, or hugs the coast, snow will be unlikely for most of the area. The ICON model, a German model, portrays this scenario.
Also in this scenario, winds would be from the northwest during the Thursday morning high tide, which would likely result only in lower tides. In this scenario, minor flood stage for the area.
However, a storm system further southeast would result in higher snowfall totals. Winds may be northeasterly, which would result in firm, moderate flood stage for the area.
What does South Jersey gas have to say about the storm?
South Jersey Gas reminds customers that it is not necessary to turn off gas service, as it will operate safely during a nor'easter. During and after the storm, though, it is important to do the following.
• Be sure to check your natural gas meter to ensure it is clear of snow and ice. Shovel and brush off snow carefully. To avoid damaging equipment do not pour hot water or attempt to chip ice off and avoid using a snow blower around your meter.
• Keep gas utility and appliance vents clear from snow that may drift up along the foundation of a home to avoid the potential for dangerous indoor natural gas buildup. The vent can become plugged when ice and snow melt during the day and refreeze at night.
• If at any time you suspect a gas leak, evacuate the area immediately. Once you are away from the area, call the South Jersey Gas Leak Hotline at 1-800-582-7060. Do not use anything that may cause a spark, including matches, phones, or any motorized equipment in the area where the odor and/or hissing sound exists.
• Practice caution when using alternate sources of heat such as a space heater. Be sure to always follow manufacturer instructions for use.
What will be The Press' coverage plan?
Look for new forecast videos at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, then 5:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Live videos will be possible, and will be announced on social media.
Expect a live video at the shore Thursday morning to cover the coastal flooding.
Have a photo or video you'd like to share? Submit it here and The Press could use it in videos and articles.
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.