Cedar Creek's Marlee Canale commits to Maine for swimming

“(Academics) was a major factor,” Canale said. “I had to make sure that the college that I wanted fit with my swimming and my academic interests, and Maine really did that for me.

“I am so happy that I was able to find a place that was so perfect for me and that I really enjoyed as a prospective student. When I was able to visit there, it was gorgeous. I felt right at home.”

Canale has had a storied career at Cedar Creek. The Pirates won the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference title during her freshman season.

The 17-year-old Galloway Township native placed third in the 200 individual medley at the CAL Championships as a sophomore and second in the 100 last season as a junior.

Canale finished second in the 100 IM as a sophomore at the Hackney High School Girls Invitational Meet and third in the backstroke as a junior.

Also last season, she finished second in the 100 backstroke in the Coach’s Invitational as a junior and qualified to compete in the Meet of Champions. She will be one of the top swimmers in the area when the seasons begins.

Canale’s older sister, Gianna, is a member of the swim team at Juniata College. Her younger sister, Kendra, is a promising freshman swimmer at Cedar Creek