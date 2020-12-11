Cedar Creek's Charisse Tigrado is the 2020 Press Girls Tennis Player of the Year

“I guess what motivated me the most was probably my (CAL tournament) loss from last year,” she said. “My main vision was just keeping my No. 1 spot on the team because, since freshman year, I was able to keep my No. 1 singles spot. So I was pretty proud of that. I didn’t want to give it up.”

This year’s team finished 8-4, earning the top seed in the South East B bracket before falling to fourth-seeded Oakcrest in the semifinals. Tigrado said she was proud of the how the team performed in her final season. The Pirates lost a large number of seniors from last year, and the 2020 team consisted mostly of juniors and sophomores.

The Galloway resident is still active with the season wrapped up, getting up as early as 7 a.m. to work out. Though she is considering playing tennis at a number of colleges, her primary focus is the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

Team of the Year

Mainland Regional High School coach Kathy Yohe wasn’t sure what to expect from her team with such an unorthodox start to the season.

When the team was finally able to get together to practice, she had a good feeling.