Cedar Creek's Charisse Tigrado is the 2020 Press Girls Tennis Player of the Year

In previous offseasons, Charisse Tigrado’s workouts emphasized weight training ahead of the high school girls tennis season.
This year, the Cedar Creek senior decided to focus more on her conditioning and endurance in an effort to play with more of an offensive style.
The result was a 12-0 record in first singles, leading the Pirates to the top seed in the NJSIAA South East B bracket.
Tigrado is The Press Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
“In general, I just worked on my fitness,” Tigrado, 17, said, “so I’d probably go on 4-mile bike rides. I’d run a lot. Sometimes I trained my sister. I built up my endurance and in doing that, I also ended up improving mentally.”
Those physical and mental improvements came in handy not just against other schools, but also in challenge matches against junior teammate Jenna Crawford. The Pirates’ second singles player, Crawford beat Tigrado in last year’s Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final and was the 2019 Press Player of the Year.
After the loss, Tigrado said she was determined to keep the first singles spot she held throughout all four years of her high school career. Because the NJSIAA did not crown any fall champions this year, it was her way of staying motivated to be a better player.
“I guess what motivated me the most was probably my (CAL tournament) loss from last year,” she said. “My main vision was just keeping my No. 1 spot on the team because, since freshman year, I was able to keep my No. 1 singles spot. So I was pretty proud of that. I didn’t want to give it up.”
This year’s team finished 8-4, earning the top seed in the South East B bracket before falling to fourth-seeded Oakcrest in the semifinals. Tigrado said she was proud of the how the team performed in her final season. The Pirates lost a large number of seniors from last year, and the 2020 team consisted mostly of juniors and sophomores.
The Galloway resident is still active with the season wrapped up, getting up as early as 7 a.m. to work out. Though she is considering playing tennis at a number of colleges, her primary focus is the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
Team of the Year
Mainland Regional High School coach Kathy Yohe wasn’t sure what to expect from her team with such an unorthodox start to the season.
When the team was finally able to get together to practice, she had a good feeling.
“We had the couple weeks (to practice) in August, and then we had that two-week break,” Yohe said. “We didn’t get a really good chance (to see the team) until we came back Sept. 14. We had from the 14th to the 28th to really see, and then we were like, ‘OK, they look pretty good.’”
The Mustangs ended up winning the South East A final to cap a 14-0 season. They are The Press Team of the Year.
Mainland showed strength at every level. All three singles players, Khushi Thakkar, Charlotte Walcoff and Hannah Carson, were unbeaten. The first singles team of Anna Geubtner and Elizabeth Ong was also 14-0. In fact, every match of the season was a 5-0 victory until Egg Harbor Township managed to win a game in the South East A final.
Yohe, who’s been the coach since 2007, said the key to that consistency was how they approached each opponent.
“We’ve never had a season like this where we won across the board up until the last match,” she said. “Obviously, that takes pressure off of everybody. Although, even with winning, every time they went out, they really and truly never took it for granted that they were going to win. ... They went out there every time really wanting to play their best.”
Coach of the Year
When Cumberland Regional lost four of its seven starters to graduation last year, it was assumed 2020 would be more of a rebuilding year.
Instead, the young team of juniors, sophomores and freshmen, led by coach Ashley Evans, stepped up in a big way by winning the South East B final.
Evans is The Press Coach of the Year.
For the third-year coach, just breaking even would have been considered a successful season.
“In my mind, I was thinking, between having to fill four new spots and knowing it would be a young team, and knowing that we’re dealing with a bunch of different COVID protocols, I was going to happy with having a .500 season,” Evans said. “But we ended up going 11-3 at the end there and I was really proud.”
Evans realized what the team was capable of when it beat Kingsway 3-2, which she said is always a tough opponent in the Tri-County Conference. The Colts were also motivated by last year’s 3-2 loss to Seneca in the Group II quarterfinals.
“That was what lit the fire under us,” Evans said. “Us coaches would go in saying, ‘Alright, we’re here to win this match. We’re here to win every match. Even if we don’t win every match, we’re here to win it.’ And that definitely stemmed from coming so close last year.”
