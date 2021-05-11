 Skip to main content
Cedar Creek wins S.J. Group II golf title
Cedar Creek golf team

Cedar Creek's championship golf team, from left: Michael Loper, Dylan Guercioni, Hunter Stubley, Justin Cartwright, Joseph Aiello and coach Bill McNally.

 Provided

The Cedar Creek High School golf team won the South Jersey Group II championship Tuesday at Twisted Dune Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township.

The win was the program's first sectional title.

Cedar Creek combined for a low score of 350. Haddonfield was second at 359 and Pinelands Regional third at 382. Lacey Township finished fourth at 384.

Hunter Stubley, a sophomore, led Cedar Creek with a 10-over-par 82. Cedar Creek's other scorers were Justin Cartwright (85), a junior, and sophomores Dylan Guercioni (86) and Joe Aiello (97).

Bill McNally has been the Cedar Creek golf coach since the school opened in 2010-2011.

"It's awesome to win it," McNally said "It was the first time we got to the sectional as a team. We're 12-1 right now in dual matches, and that's the best we've ever done. I was hoping for a good placing, and I thought we had a chance to win it. I didn't say that to the five who played, I just wanted them to play their game. We have a young team, so we're expecting good stuff in the next few years."

The tournament was run with Central Jersey's, and Wall freshman Pat Scenna shot a 3-over-par 75 to win the individual title. Megan Meng of Hopewell Valley was second at 77 and Matt Dolan of Lacey Township was third with a 78 and first among South Jersey golfers. Stubley's 82 tied for seventh individually in South/Central and was second to Dolan among South Jersey golfers.

Cedar Creek had never played on Twisted Dune.

"We never saw the course before Thursday when we had a practice round there," McNally said. "Everyone did their part today, but Hunter was our leader, he did a good job. He shot about 8 to 10 shots better than his practice round."

Patrick Zuccarelli of Lacey shot an 84, which tied for 12th in South/Central. Brandon Tyhanic of Pinelands scored a 89 and teammate Thomas Reilly shot a 90. Oakcrest's Cassandra Booth scored a 94.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

