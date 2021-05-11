Cedar Creek wins S.J. Group II golf title

The Cedar Creek High School golf team won the South Jersey Group II championship Tuesday at Twisted Dune Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township.

The win was the program's first sectional title.

Cedar Creek combined for a low score of 350. Haddonfield was second at 359 and Pinelands Regional third at 382. Lacey Township finished fourth at 384.

Hunter Stubley, a sophomore, led Cedar Creek with a 10-over-par 82. Cedar Creek's other scorers were Justin Cartwright (85), a junior, and sophomores Dylan Guercioni (86) and Joe Aiello (97).

Bill McNally has been the Cedar Creek golf coach since the school opened in 2010-2011.

"It's awesome to win it," McNally said "It was the first time we got to the sectional as a team. We're 12-1 right now in dual matches, and that's the best we've ever done. I was hoping for a good placing, and I thought we had a chance to win it. I didn't say that to the five who played, I just wanted them to play their game. We have a young team, so we're expecting good stuff in the next few years."