Cedar Creek wide receiver decommits from Rutgers

JoJo Bermudez made his college decision last November.
But after some reevaluating, the Cedar Creek High School football standout wanted to keep his options open heading into his senior year.
Bermudez announced Wednesday on Twitter that he is decommitting from Rutgers University. When he originally committed almost a year ago, the Scarlet Knights were the seventh NCAA Division I program to give him an offer.
The Egg Harbor City resident also had offers from Central Michigan, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Syracuse, Yale and Princeton.
"First off I want to thank god for allowing me to be in a position to live out my dreams and work for a future that I want," Bermudez said in the Tweet. "I would like to thank (Rutgers secondary) coach Fran (Brown), (wide receivers) coach (Tiquan Underwood) and (head) coach (Greg) Schiano for believing in me. I believe in their vision for Rutgers and what they are doing with the program. With that said, I feel that it is best for me to open recruiting back up so I can make 100% sure I'm making the best decision for myself, my family and my future."
On a relatively young Cedar Creek team under a first-year coach in 2020, Bermudez caught 35 passes for 486 yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed 37 times for 410 yards and five touchdowns. He returned three kickoffs for touchdowns.
Bermudez was a first-team Press All Star in 2019 and 2020.
Five other recent Pirates spent time with the Scarlet Knights, including current fifth-year wide receiver Bo Melton and sophomore defensive back Max Melton. The others were offensive lineman Owen Bowles and wide receivers Ahmir and Damon Mitchell.
The Meltons are brothers, and their father, Gary Sr., who graduated from Absegami and had been involved with the Cedar Creek program, also played for the Scarlet Knights. Max and Bermudez played together when the Pirates captured the Central Jersey Group II title in 2019.
Many other area standouts also play at Rutgers, including running back Isaih Pacheco and linebacker Tyreem Powell (Vineland), linebacker Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville), wide receiver Carnell Davis (St. Augustine) and defensive lineman Keshon Griffin (St. Joseph).
All that camaraderie played into Bermudez's decision last year.
"Even though I love what is going on at Rutgers, I don't want to have any regrets about my decision and in my heart I feel like I should allow myself to at least consider what the other possibilities for my future could be," Bermudez said in his statement. "This is hard for me to do, because I've been building great relationships with the Rutgers coaches and my (20)22 classmates. Once again thank you RU family!"
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
