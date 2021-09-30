Cedar Creek vs. Holy Spirit has a different feel this year

Last season, the Cedar Creek High School football team suffered a 41-0 loss to Holy Spirit.
But this year, neither side anticipates the same result.
Holy Spirit (3-1) hosts the Pirates (5-0) at 6 p.m. Friday at Ed Byrnes Stadium in a matchup of two South Jersey powers. The Spartans are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Cedar Creek is ranked No. 5.
"Last year’s score means absolutely nothing,"' Holy Spirit coach AJ Russo said. "We are two totally different teams. So, we just have to do the things we are doing well this year, and I’m sure they are going to do the same on their side."
The Pirates competed under first-year coach James Melody in 2020, adjusting to a new scheme and personnel while finishing a tough schedule 3-5.
This season, Cedar Creek has outscored its opponents 206-8 in five games.
Senior quarterback JC Landicini is 62 for 96 with 1,225 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior running back Ja'Quan Howard has rushed for 466 yards on 51 carries with 10 scores. Standout wide receiver JoJo Bermudez has 28 receptions for 660 yards and eight touchdowns.
Defensively, senior linebacker CJ Resto leads the team in total tackles (53) and sacks (four). Elijah Usher has 39 tackles. Jamal Chapman adds 26 tackles (10 for loss), 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
The Pirates' defense has been dominant. But the Spartans feature an offense that averages 33.5 points per game.
“It’s going to be a really good test for us. Cedar Creek is playing with a ton of confidence,” Russo said. “They are a really good football team. They have been exploding offensively. We are going to do our best to slow them down on the defensive side, and try to match them with what we can on offense.
"Coach Melody has done a great job turning these guys around. They are playing really hard and with confidence. That’s what you have to do at the high school football level, and that’s what I know our kids are going to do when they come out on Friday, as well."
Melody called the Spartans a "terrific team." The second-year coach noted that the loss last season was difficult, but "we are not making this game personal," he said.
But the Pirates are only concerned about how they are progressing as a program, not opponents, Melody added.
The Holy Spirit program feels the same way.
Senior quarterback Trevor Cohen is 50 for 81 for 823 yards and six touchdowns. He has 114 rushing yards with three scores. Junior wide receiver and running back Gavin Roman has 334 rushing yards with four touchdowns and 81 receiving yards with a score. Elijah Steward has 308 receiving yards with five touchdowns.
“It's fun right now for us. We are playing well, we are playing as a team (and) we feel like we are progressing each week,” Melody said.
Holy Spirit and Cedar Creek are both undefeated in the state. The Spartans' lone loss was to DeMatha (Maryland) on Aug. 28. Holy Spirit is outscoring opponents 134-60.
After beating one of the better teams in the state in Woodrow Wilson (2-2) 21-8 on Saturday, the Pirates are anticipating to continue "attacking each day with a purpose" and maintain the "amazing culture here at Cedar Creek," Melody said.
“We are excited,” Melody said. “It’s another opportunity for our kids to play on a big stage. That is what’s great about playing at Cedar Creek. We are not hiding from anyone. We play tough opponents, and we get good opportunities.
“Holy Spirit is a great program we are playing. We respect them a ton. But we like what we are doing right now.”
The Spartans are going to have to play their best defensive game this season to "shut these guys down," Russo said.
Michael Francisco has made 28 tackles (six for loss). Markus Lewis adds 18 tackles (six for loss) and two sacks. Eric Roman has 13 tackles and an interception for a touchdown. Mason Forte is perfect with extra points (16 for 16) and field goals (2 for 2).
Holy Spirit and Cedar Creek have met only three other times, with the Pirates winning in 2014 and 2015.
“We are just going to come out one series at a time and get a good mix of run and pass and try to move the ball on them," Russo said. "We will hopefully be able to punch some scores in. Then, we just have to roll up our sleeves on the defensive and let our defense do what they do, play hard-nosed football."
Having home field advantage will be helpful, Russo said. He added the Holy Spirit student section, dubbed the "South Mob," is always electric, which "gives a little juice to our kids."
“It’s going to be a very good football game,” said Russo, who noted many of his kids played youth sports with players on Cedar Creek. “That’s what South Jersey football is all about. You have two good teams from the same area battling.
“There is a friendly rivalry to some degree, but I know when they take the field that friendly rivalry is out the window.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
