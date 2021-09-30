Cedar Creek vs. Holy Spirit has a different feel this year

The Pirates' defense has been dominant. But the Spartans feature an offense that averages 33.5 points per game.

“It’s going to be a really good test for us. Cedar Creek is playing with a ton of confidence,” Russo said. “They are a really good football team. They have been exploding offensively. We are going to do our best to slow them down on the defensive side, and try to match them with what we can on offense.

"Coach Melody has done a great job turning these guys around. They are playing really hard and with confidence. That’s what you have to do at the high school football level, and that’s what I know our kids are going to do when they come out on Friday, as well."

Melody called the Spartans a "terrific team." The second-year coach noted that the loss last season was difficult, but "we are not making this game personal," he said.

But the Pirates are only concerned about how they are progressing as a program, not opponents, Melody added.

The Holy Spirit program feels the same way.