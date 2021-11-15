 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Creek standout Bermudez commits to Cincinnati
0 comments
top story

Cedar Creek standout Bermudez commits to Cincinnati

{{featured_button_text}}
120919_SPT_CEDAR 07

Cedar Creek’s JoJo Bermudez, right, carries the ball as Hillside’s Isiah Johnson defends Sunday Dec. 8, 2019 at Rutgers. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)

 Jackie Schear

EGG HARBOR CITY — Cedar Creek standout JoJo Bermudez has committed to the University of Cincinnati to continue his football career.   

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In August, Bermudez announced on social media that he was decommitting from Rutgers University. 

Bermudez, who plays wide receiver and defensive back,was a first-team Press All-Star in 2019 and 2020.

Cincinnati is currently ranked fifth in the latest College Football Playoff poll. The Bearcats currently play in the American Athletic Conference, however they are slated to move to the Big 12 Conference in the next couple of years. 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News