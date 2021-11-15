Cedar Creek standout Bermudez commits to Cincinnati

EGG HARBOR CITY — Cedar Creek standout JoJo Bermudez has committed to the University of Cincinnati to continue his football career.
Bearcat nation wassup?❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/w84S6Gtrdx— 3 (@jojobermudez3) November 16, 2021
In August, Bermudez announced on social media that he was decommitting from Rutgers University.
Bermudez, who plays wide receiver and defensive back,was a first-team Press All-Star in 2019 and 2020.
Cincinnati is currently ranked fifth in the latest College Football Playoff poll. The Bearcats currently play in the American Athletic Conference, however they are slated to move to the Big 12 Conference in the next couple of years.
