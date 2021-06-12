Cedar Creek softball comes back, wins S.J. title with 8th inning walkoff

"It feels unreal to win it. We thought about winning it, but then to do it is great. Everyone on the team should be so proud of themselves."

Cedar Creek advanced to play the winner of the Central Jersey Group II title game between top-seeded Bordentown and No. 2 Robbinsville early next week in a state semifinal at a date and site to be determined.

Cedar Creek freshman pitcher Liz Martin went the distance and gave up 11 hits, struck out nine and walked two. Martin also had a triple and a single. Johnson, a shortstop, had two singles and a double, catcher Taylor D'Attilio and right fielder Olivia Catalina each added a double and a single, and third baseman Maddie Hagaman and designated player Kelsey McFadden each doubled.

The Pirates jumped to a 3-1 lead, but Delran scored five runs in the fourth inning to go up 6-3. Cedar Creek scored a run on an error in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 6-4, and added two more in the sixth to tie it. Martin tripled down the right field line, and Maddie Hagaman doubled her in to make it 6-5. MaKenzie Baggstrom hit a flyball to center that was dropped and the score was tied.

The Bears went up again 7-6 in the top of the seventh when Zee Zee Shreter hit into an error with the bases loaded. But Cedar Creek tied it again in the bottom of the seventh with a run to make it 7-7.