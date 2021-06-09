Cedar Creek softball advances to South Jersey Group II final

Cedar Creek led 1-0 until the fifth inning. The Pirates then scored five runs to extend its lead to 6-0. But during the innings when the offense was quiet, Martin was in command, allowing just one hit until the sixth inning.

“It feels good to be able to do it for my seniors,” Martin said. “I’m really proud of these girls. They pulled out a great win. I couldn’t have done it without them."

In the fifth inning, Catalina doubled in Abby Messina, who was the pinch runner for Kelsey McFadden, who singled.

Chaneyl Johnson then hit a two-run homer. Martin later reached on an error, which scored Chasedy Johnson and Ava Hammonds, who ran for Taylor D’Attilio after her double.

“It was great to have those insurance runs,” Martin said. “It meant a lot to me. It just helps me as a pitcher to have a little more confidence up there.”

Haddon Heights (14-6) scored three in the sixth, in large part to two errors committed by Cedar Creek.

The Pirates have now won 12 straight games.