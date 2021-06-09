Cedar Creek softball advances to South Jersey Group II final

EGG HARBOR CITY — Liz Martin reached a rare milestone for most freshmen Wednesday.
The 15-year-old standout pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and allowed just three hits to lead the second-seeded Cedar Creek High School softball team to a 6-3 victory over third-seeded Haddon Heights in the South Jersey Group II semifinals.
Cedar Creek will host fourth-seeded Delran in the championship Saturday. The Bears won 11-4 over top-seeded Audubon in the other semifinal Wednesday.
With the performance, the Port Republic resident reached 100 career strikeouts in her first season.
She now has 101 career strikeouts.
“It was definitely a big goal this year, and just having solid defense and great catchers behind the plate helps a lot,” Martin said. “They call great games and know what to throw.”
Martin pitched and won against many quality opponents this season, including Egg Harbor Township twice, Cedar Creek coach Shawn Cohen said.
Cedar Creek (21-3) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
“She has come in, and she is a serious baller,” he said. “She works hard in the offseason and in the season, and it shows in her pitching.”
Olivia Catalina reached on an error in the bottom of the first inning, allowing her to advance to second base. She then scored on a throwing error after Chaneyl Johnson attempted to bunt her to third.
Cedar Creek led 1-0 until the fifth inning. The Pirates then scored five runs to extend its lead to 6-0. But during the innings when the offense was quiet, Martin was in command, allowing just one hit until the sixth inning.
“It feels good to be able to do it for my seniors,” Martin said. “I’m really proud of these girls. They pulled out a great win. I couldn’t have done it without them."
In the fifth inning, Catalina doubled in Abby Messina, who was the pinch runner for Kelsey McFadden, who singled.
Chaneyl Johnson then hit a two-run homer. Martin later reached on an error, which scored Chasedy Johnson and Ava Hammonds, who ran for Taylor D’Attilio after her double.
“It was great to have those insurance runs,” Martin said. “It meant a lot to me. It just helps me as a pitcher to have a little more confidence up there.”
Haddon Heights (14-6) scored three in the sixth, in large part to two errors committed by Cedar Creek.
The Pirates have now won 12 straight games.
“I knew when we scored first, we would be in control for most of the game. I was just a little nervous we didn’t score more in the next couple of innings,” Cohen said. “But when we did break it open in the sixth, we got a little too comfortable and allowed them to score three runs.
“But we took care of business like they have been doing all season.”
Cedar Creek captured a share of the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title with a 13-3 win over Millville on Monday.
The Pirates won their first sectional title in 2017.
And now they aim for their second.
“It’s exciting because some of these weren’t a part of it in 2017,” Cohen said. “Some of the seniors were here watching it, but none were a part of it. So, I’m excited for them.”
Cedar Creek is strong on offense and defense, Cohen added and Martin agreed.
“We are just going to carry the energy that we had and depend on our offense and defense,” Martin said. “Delran will be a hard team to beat, but we will work for it.”
Haddon Heights:000 003 — 3 3 4
Cedar Creek:100 050 x — 6 6 2
2B: Catalina, D’Attilo CC
HR: Johnson CC
WP: Martin (7 Ks)
LP: Clark (11 Ks)
Records: Cedar Creek 21-3; Haddon Heights 14-6.
