Cedar Creek shuts out Somerville 27-0 to reach sectional final

“We conditioned in practice,” Pirates defensive lineman Kevin Dougherty said. “At first, (the Somerville) offense was taking a little toll, but once we shut it down the first time, we knew we could dominate them. They might get a couple of first downs but other than that, we were going to stop them.”

The Somerville offense entered the game averaging 39.2 points. The Pirates made plenty of big plays to earn their fifth shutout of the season.

Elijah Smalls picked off a pass on Somerville’s first play from scrimmage in the first quarter to set up Howard’s 75-yard scoring run. Dougherty had a sack. Senior linebacker C.J. Resto made three tackles for a loss. Smalls, Howard and Mekhi Harvey each made tackles for a loss. Jamal Chapman and Daniel Martinez contributed sacks. Zaire Pilgrim recovered a Cedar Creek fumble.

“There were no celebrations, because you had to get ready for another play,” Dougherty said. “It stunk when you made a big play like a sack or a tackle for a loss. But, we just had to put that aside and celebrate after the game and keep our foot on the pedal.”

Despite Somerville’s fast pace, Cedar Creek was the fresher team in the second half. The Pirates defense never lost its energy, and their offense evened up the time of possession.