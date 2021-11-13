Cedar Creek shuts out Somerville 27-0 to reach sectional final

EGG HARBOR CITY — The Somerville High School football team ran the most plays in the first half Saturday afternoon.
Cedar Creek made the most big plays.
Quality topped quantity.
Ja’Quan Howard rushed 28 times for 215 yards as the top-seeded Pirates beat fourth-seeded Somerville 27-0 in a South Jersey Group III semifinal. Cedar Creek (11-0) will host third-seeded Delsea Regional (10-0) for the South Jersey title Saturday.
“They have a really good offense, and it’s tough to get them off the field at times,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said. “We were able to flip the field and play field position at times, but we capitalized on big plays. That’s what we’re able to do.”
Somerville (8-3) tested the stamina of the Cedar Creek defense on a windy day.
The Pioneers, with their hurry-up offense, ran 38 plays in the first half to just 18 for the Pirates. Yet, when the first half was over, Cedar Creek led 15-0.
Howard ran for a 75-yard touchdown on the Pirates' first possession of the game. In the second quarter, quarterback JC Landicini (9 for 16 for 106 yards) threw a 60-yard TD pass to JoJo Bermudez.
The Pirates prepared all last week for the pace of Somerville’s offense. The defense practiced against double huddles. As soon as one scout team offense was done with play, a second scout team was at the line of scrimmage ready to snap the ball.
“We conditioned in practice,” Pirates defensive lineman Kevin Dougherty said. “At first, (the Somerville) offense was taking a little toll, but once we shut it down the first time, we knew we could dominate them. They might get a couple of first downs but other than that, we were going to stop them.”
The Somerville offense entered the game averaging 39.2 points. The Pirates made plenty of big plays to earn their fifth shutout of the season.
Elijah Smalls picked off a pass on Somerville’s first play from scrimmage in the first quarter to set up Howard’s 75-yard scoring run. Dougherty had a sack. Senior linebacker C.J. Resto made three tackles for a loss. Smalls, Howard and Mekhi Harvey each made tackles for a loss. Jamal Chapman and Daniel Martinez contributed sacks. Zaire Pilgrim recovered a Cedar Creek fumble.
“There were no celebrations, because you had to get ready for another play,” Dougherty said. “It stunk when you made a big play like a sack or a tackle for a loss. But, we just had to put that aside and celebrate after the game and keep our foot on the pedal.”
Despite Somerville’s fast pace, Cedar Creek was the fresher team in the second half. The Pirates defense never lost its energy, and their offense evened up the time of possession.
Landicini threw a 17-yard TD pass to Smalls on the Pirates' first possession of the second half to make is 21-0. Howard scored on a 40-yard run to increase the lead to 27-0 with 2:05 left in the third quarter.
“They deserve all the credit,” Somerville coach Dallas Whitaker said of the Pirates. “They are well coached, and they’ve got really good players. They’re certainly one of the better teams I’ve ever coached against.”
Cedar Creek played its first varsity season in 2011. The Pirates are seeking their third sectional title. Cedar Creek is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Delsea Regional (10-0) is ranked No. 3.
The Pirates are relishing not only making the title game but also the fact they get to play at home.
"Playing for the title at home in front of friends and family,” Howard said, “it’s the icing on the cake.”
