Richie Gonzales scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Cedar Creek High School baseball team to a 1-0 win over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League game Wednesday.

Josh DiFilippo doubled, and Gonzales, Tyler McCorriston and Nate Winterbottom each added singles for the Pirates, whom improved to 14-3.

Ryan Manning pitched six shutout innings. He allowed three hits and three walks and struck out two. Ethan Butterhof struck out two in a shutout inning to get the win.

Holy Spirit fell to 6-9.

Mainland Reg. 7, Hammonton 6: The Mustangs (6-8) scored two in the top of the seventh inning. Cohen Cook struck out nine in sixth innings for the win. Cook and Nick Wagner each had two RBIs. Brady Blum scored two runs. Bryan Perez went 2 for 2 with a run and RBI.

Drew Haines went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Blue Devils (6-9). Kole Bagnell doubles, had an RBI and scored a run. Paul Kalani added an RBI and scored a run.

Millville 10, Williamstown 5: Sergio Droz went 2 for 4 with three runs for Millville (8-7). Matt Meiswinkle went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. David Rodriguez scored two and had two RBIs. Kaden Mulharan pitched four innings without allowing a hit to earn the win. Wayne Hill, Connor Lacy and Henry Colon each had a run and an RBI.

Zach Zerbe scored two and had an RBI for Williamstown (4-10).

