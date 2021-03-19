 Skip to main content
Cedar Creek opens season with 51-24 win over St. Joseph Academy
Cedar Creek opens season with 51-24 win over St. Joseph Academy

EGG HARBOR CITY — Cedar Creek High School wrestling coach George Cappuccio expected Alec Murdock to win his 126-pound bout Friday.

But it went down to the very end.

Murdock earned a 17-13 decision over St. Joseph Academy’s Douglas Farinaccio to help the Pirates win the Cape-Atlantic League West Division meet 51-24.

Murdock celebrates his 18th birthday Saturday. Not only did he get a season-opening win as an early present, but he received the simple gift of the chance to compete.

“Wrestling is one of the things I really do love, and I’m so happy we get to do it,” Murdock said. “I was so afraid we weren’t going to do it this year (amid the COVID-19 pandemic). I’m so glad we are.”

Murdock trailed 3-2 late in the first period and 11-9 in the second. But the Mays Landing resident climbed to a 17-11 lead in the final period, in large part to a clutch reversal and a two-point near fall.

“He did his job,” Cappuccio said. “He went out there and won. It was a tough one (and) made me hold my breath a few too many times. But it was good. I was very happy with it.”

Overall, Murdock was pleased with his bout, too.

“I thought I could’ve wrestled harder,” Murdock said. “I just got winded in the first (period). I was trying to pick it back up in the second. But I was really trying to wrestle hard all three rounds.”

Cedar Creek earned 30 points due to forfeits. Only four bouts were contested.

St. Joseph doesn’t roster a full team, but the wrestlers they do have can  compete, which was seen in the heavyweight bout, among others.

Wildcats junior PJ Williams pinned Nur Ibn Al-Islam in 3 minutes, 38 seconds. Williams was winning 11-1 before the pin.

Last season, the Sicklerville, Camden County, resident lost in the first round in the District 32 Tournament.

Williams, who also plays football for St. Joseph, has won all three of his bouts this season. He, too, mentioned he enjoyed being back out on the mat

“I came out with a chip in my shoulder,” the 17-year-old said. “Last year didn’t end on a good (note), so I’m starting out good (going) 3-0. Just trying to keep going.

St. Joseph is a young team with small numbers, but Williams hopes more wrestlers come out next season. Wildcats coach Joe Melchiore noted all of his young wrestlers want to learn and get better, including his son Nicholas, a freshman.

“I’m just happy to be wrestling, Just happy to have the kids compete,” Joe Melchiore said. “Trying to stay safe is the main thing. There (have) been a couple schools that were shut down already."

Cedar Creek’s Miguel Perez pinned Nicholas Melchiore at 160 in 5:39. Antonio Guercioni pinned St. Joseph’s Anthony Cruz at 145 in 1:54.

Joe Melchiore said he loved his wrestlers' aggression.

“They went out there and went after it,” he said. “That’s the only way they are going to learn. To move on and say, ‘OK, don’t let that happen again.’”

Cappuccio also coaches boys lacrosse at Cedar Creek and said he hated seeing his seniors lose their spring seasons due the pandemic. He is glad his senior wrestlers don’t have to experience that, given a season that started a couple of months later than normal.

“It’s great to be back,” Cappuccio said. “It’s nice to get the season in, even if it’s short.”

Match began at 106

106—Conner Fetzer CC by forfeit

113—Tyler Thomas CC by forfeit

120—Riley Lerner CC by forfeit

126—Alec Murdock CC d. Douglas Farinaccio SJ, 17-13

132—Oscar Perez CC by forfeit

138—double forfeit

145—Antonio Guercioni CC p. Anthony Cruz SJ, 1:54

152—Gahad Hughes SJ by forfeit

160—Miguel Perez CC p. Nicholas Melchiore SJ, 5:39

170—Clarence Mays CC by forfeit

182—Gavin Steiner SJ by forfeit

195—double forfeit

220—Luciano Mazzeo SJ by forfeit

285—PJ Williams SJ p. Nur Ibn Al-Islam CC, 4:38

Records—Cedar Creek 1-0; St. Joseph 1-2

Alec Murdock

Alec Murdock

2021 Cedar Creek H.S. wrestling team

 Patrick Mulranen / Staff Writer
PJ Williams

PJ Williams

2021 St. Joseph Academy wrestling team

 Patrick Mulranen / Staff Writer

