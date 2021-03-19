Cedar Creek opens season with 51-24 win over St. Joseph Academy

EGG HARBOR CITY — Cedar Creek High School wrestling coach George Cappuccio expected Alec Murdock to win his 126-pound bout Friday.

But it went down to the very end.

Murdock earned a 17-13 decision over St. Joseph Academy’s Douglas Farinaccio to help the Pirates win the Cape-Atlantic League West Division meet 51-24.

Murdock celebrates his 18th birthday Saturday. Not only did he get a season-opening win as an early present, but he received the simple gift of the chance to compete.

“Wrestling is one of the things I really do love, and I’m so happy we get to do it,” Murdock said. “I was so afraid we weren’t going to do it this year (amid the COVID-19 pandemic). I’m so glad we are.”

Murdock trailed 3-2 late in the first period and 11-9 in the second. But the Mays Landing resident climbed to a 17-11 lead in the final period, in large part to a clutch reversal and a two-point near fall.

“He did his job,” Cappuccio said. “He went out there and won. It was a tough one (and) made me hold my breath a few too many times. But it was good. I was very happy with it.”

Overall, Murdock was pleased with his bout, too.