Cedar Creek, Millville championship game tickets must be purchased online

TRENTON — Fans planning to watch Millville and Cedar Creek in their Regional Championship games next week must buy tickets online.
Tickets are available through the NJSIAA website. Both games are being held at SHI Stadium, at Rutgers University.
Cedar Creek faces off against Woodrow Wilson at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Millville will play Winslow Township at 4 p.m. Sunday.
