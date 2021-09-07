Cedar Creek looks to bring coach Brian Beck to 100 career wins

Cedar Creek High School girls volleyball coach Brian Beck is close to a career milestone.
And the Pirates could help him achieve it this season.
Entering his ninth campaign, he is 17 wins away from 100. With a team that advanced to the playoffs in each of the past six seasons and is a two-time defending division champion, that achievement is within reach.
"It definitely would be a nice thing to accomplish," said Beck, who started the program in 2013. "It's been tough because, obviously, when you start from nothing, it takes time. We started turning the program into a winning program, and we want to keep it that way."
Cedar Creek finished 18-7 in 2019.
In a shortened season just a few months ago (the 2020 fall season was postponed to spring 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns since the sport is played indoors), the Pirates finished 12-4, including an eight-match win streak and victories over tough Cape-Atlantic League teams such as Mainland Regional (10-4), Oakcrest (12-3) and Our Lady of Mercy Academy (11-6).
So 17 wins is definitely feasible for 2021.
"I don't want to say its 100% because you never know what can happen in a season, but I think there is a high chance of us bringing Beck to that goal," junior middle hitter Kileen McNeill said.
Right now, Cedar Creek has about 21 matches on its schedule, including its season opener at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at Pleasantville. But the Pirates could have more matches with a deep playoff run and an expanded Cape-Atlantic League Tournament.
The CAL Tournament has typically been a one-day event, with teams playing one or two sets, which is not a complete match so the wins and losses wouldn't count toward the teams' records. But this season, eight teams will make the tournament (four each from the American and National divisions) and play full matches over a course of a few days, so there will be an opportunity to compete in as many as three more matches.
"I definitely think we have a shot to have 17 wins, but we have to win one or two at states, which will be great," Beck said.
Last season, McNeill led the team in kills (66) and blocks (17), earning first-team All-CAL honors. Senior setter Sarah Goodrich led the team with 206 assists to go with 94 digs and 86 service points. Along with that powerful duo, senior outsider hitter Gianna Cox returns after producing 50 kills and 50 service points.
Cedar Creek lost five starters to graduation, but the team features some talented newcomers from the junior varsity team and many others players to fill those spots, including senior outside hitter Madison Mahieu and junior libero Lily Mathis.
"Like I said, you never know what will happen, but I do think we will have a good season this year," said McNeill, 16, of Galloway Township. "We all have improved a lot. I think we will have a good season, but we just have to work for it."
"I really enjoy playing volleyball, so just the whole season itself will be fun," she added. "But what I'm looking forward to the most, not to jump down the line, but hopefully playoffs because I think, as a team, we can do that.
"I hope we can grow as a team and become better."
The shortened 2020 season ended in April, so teams around the state have had a quicker turnaround.
"We are jumping right into the next season, but I think that is very good for us because we are used to playing volleyball together," McNeill said. "We didn't have a whole year break. It was only a couple months, and a lot of us have been doing camps. I think all this extra work and not really taking a break will help us."
In early August, Cedar Creek hosted a volleyball camp with Gold Medal Squared, a coaching clinic based in Arizona. The camps are held around the country. About 30 players, most from Cedar Creek, learned new techniques they can use two tweak some things this season, Beck said.
McNeill praised her coaches for that opportunity, saying "we all got better from that, and I really want to thank my teammates (for also working hard) because, obviously, we can't have a season without a team, and a great team at that."
One strength of the team is serving. Beck and McNeill agree the Pirates feature some strong hitters. As a team, the goal is to finish with more than 200 aces, Beck said.
"I'm hoping to be one of the top teams again," said Beck, noting that the CAL has such talented teams, including Mainland Regional, which has improved over the last two seasons under coach Torie Rich. "We are going to take it game-by-game and see what happens."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
