Cedar Creek looks to bring coach Brian Beck to 100 career wins

"Like I said, you never know what will happen, but I do think we will have a good season this year," said McNeill, 16, of Galloway Township. "We all have improved a lot. I think we will have a good season, but we just have to work for it."

"I really enjoy playing volleyball, so just the whole season itself will be fun," she added. "But what I'm looking forward to the most, not to jump down the line, but hopefully playoffs because I think, as a team, we can do that.

"I hope we can grow as a team and become better."

The shortened 2020 season ended in April, so teams around the state have had a quicker turnaround.

"We are jumping right into the next season, but I think that is very good for us because we are used to playing volleyball together," McNeill said. "We didn't have a whole year break. It was only a couple months, and a lot of us have been doing camps. I think all this extra work and not really taking a break will help us."

In early August, Cedar Creek hosted a volleyball camp with Gold Medal Squared, a coaching clinic based in Arizona. The camps are held around the country. About 30 players, most from Cedar Creek, learned new techniques they can use two tweak some things this season, Beck said.