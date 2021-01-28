Cedar Creek kicker's diagnosis goes from career-ender to motivator

Taylor Manning remembers sitting in his bedroom in August.
Not only was he dealing with his senior football season ending before it could even start, he also was in the process of calling college coaches and scouts to inform them he closed his recruitment.
“I told myself that I can’t let this ruin my life,” Manning said. “I had to deal with the issue and move on with it.”
The Cedar Creek High School placekicker was diagnosed last summer with an enlarged aorta at DuPont Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, a specialty visit he scheduled after feeling abnormal heartbeats.
Manning was initially told by doctors at DuPont he would not be able to play football ever again.
“Of course I was upset at first because it was everything I ever dreamed of, but I wasn’t focusing on the downside of it,” Manning said. “In my head I was a little upset, but my overall reaction was not being fazed. There was no reason to be upset, I have a great support system.”
After seeking other opinions, he received some good news and was cleared to play this season by doctors at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, with limitations, but playing in college was still off the table .
“It was really awesome,” Manning said about being able to play this season with his teammates. “I just enjoyed it and was grateful that I could at least play on that field.”
Manning received even better news in October when the 18-year-old Egg Harbor City resident learned his condition was not as serious as had previously been believed and he was cleared to play football in college by the same medical staff at Penn, with some weightlifting restrictions.
“Looking back on this past year, not only was this year horrible for everyone because of what is going on, but this year really did a lot to me at one point, mentally, because my hopes were down,” Manning said. “I was giving up my dreams, but now I’m calling coaches and having discussions about my future with them. It’s pretty crazy how it went from that to now being at this point.”
Kristen Manning, Taylor’s mother, said he had a CT scan in October at Penn that showed the size of his aortic root was smaller than expected. Taylor has to follow up yearly with his cardiovascular surgeon at Penn, Dr. Joseph E. Bavaria, who works with NFL players and other athletes who have similar conditions.
An aortic aneurysm is an abnormal enlargement of the wall of the aorta, which can occur anywhere on the vascular tree. The condition can worsen as a person gets older. But with proper awareness and monitoring, the treatment is not as complicated.
The main thing is monitoring the growth, Kristen said. Right now, as long as the size remains smaller, and because there is minimal contact as a kicker, he can play football in college without any severe problems.
“It was difficult to see him go through that,” said Kristen, who noted Taylor is not in any pain nor on any heart medicine at the moment. “He was very affected at first when we were told he couldn’t even play high school football. We were more than thrilled when we spoke to (Bavaria), who assured us that in all the years he has done this that he has never seen a rupture from the aortic root from any kind of football play.”
Manning earned roster spot offers from Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; Advance Prep Academy in Auburndale, Florida; Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts; and Montclair State University in Little Falls, Passaic County.
The 6-foot, 165-pound kicker has not committed to a college yet, hoping to earn more offers. He visited Montclair on Jan. 19 and plans to visit more schools. He plans to major in engineering and was recently accepted for just academics at Rutgers.
“Right now, I want to go to the school that is going to take me in, they are going to want me and I am going to be able to play there and get a good education there, as well,” Manning said.
Taylor played soccer as a freshman but decided to be the kicker for the football team as a sophomore and immediately developed a passion. The Cedar Creek athletic department and coaching staff made some sacrifices and assisted Taylor to ensure his senior season, which was pleasing to Kristen as it brought joy to her son.
“This is like his hobby,” Kristen said. “He does very well with his grades, but this is a nice outlet for him with his teammates doing a sport he loves. I’m happy that he has an opportunity to play in college.”
Cedar Creek first-year coach James Melody was equally as thankful to have Taylor this season, noting how crucial he was on the field, pinning teams back on kickoffs or preventing returns. Melody added his confidence in Taylor was through the roof.
“Well the big thing with him was that we didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Melody, who added that even though Manning couldn’t participate in the beginning, the kicker came to each session to support his teammates. “Everything was up in the air, and I felt for the kid. I knew about him before I got the job and that he was such a valuable asset. Me watching him perform, it was a blessing to have him. He did things that not many high school kickers are capable of doing.”
Manning finished this season with 24 kicking points, including nailing his lone field goal attempt. With less than a handful of seniors and a younger roster, Cedar Creek finished 3-5. He finished his career with 120 kicking points, including some game-winning field goals, and helped lead the Pirates to the South Jersey Group II title in 2019.
“Football is what I love,” Manning said. “We may not have had the best season, but just getting out on the field, and doing what I could do, was awesome and all I want. I want to have that shot to go out there and put it through (the uprights), be on that field and soak in the crowd.”
Contact: 609-272-7210
