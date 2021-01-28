Cedar Creek kicker's diagnosis goes from career-ender to motivator

“This is like his hobby,” Kristen said. “He does very well with his grades, but this is a nice outlet for him with his teammates doing a sport he loves. I’m happy that he has an opportunity to play in college.”

Cedar Creek first-year coach James Melody was equally as thankful to have Taylor this season, noting how crucial he was on the field, pinning teams back on kickoffs or preventing returns. Melody added his confidence in Taylor was through the roof.

“Well the big thing with him was that we didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Melody, who added that even though Manning couldn’t participate in the beginning, the kicker came to each session to support his teammates. “Everything was up in the air, and I felt for the kid. I knew about him before I got the job and that he was such a valuable asset. Me watching him perform, it was a blessing to have him. He did things that not many high school kickers are capable of doing.”

Manning finished this season with 24 kicking points, including nailing his lone field goal attempt. With less than a handful of seniors and a younger roster, Cedar Creek finished 3-5. He finished his career with 120 kicking points, including some game-winning field goals, and helped lead the Pirates to the South Jersey Group II title in 2019.