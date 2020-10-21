Cedar Creek grad Bo Melton prepares for upcoming Rutgers football season

Gary Melton Sr., the father of Malachi and Bo, played at Rutgers in the late 1980s. When Gary was playing, Schiano was a graduate assistant.

Bo said he never knew Schiano personally until now, but his father always admired the coach and told Bo that Schiano would make him better.

“I couldn’t wait (to be coached by Schiano),” Bo said. “Now, playing with Coach Schiano and seeing how he is, I just love him. … He’s so energized every day and so focused every day. It’s great to have a head coach like that.”

Bo, who led Rutgers with 30 receptions for 427 yards and added two receiving touchdowns last season, is listed as one of three starters at receiver, along with Wisconsin transfer Aron Cruickshank and senior Shameen Jones.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Melton had 17 first-down receptions last season and ranked fifth among Big Ten players and 37th nationally in third-down receptions between 7 and 9 yards per reception.