Cedar Creek grad Bo Melton prepares for upcoming Rutgers football season

The Rutgers University football team, along with the rest of the Big Ten Conference, will have an opportunity this week that didn't seem possible a few month ago.
The conference announced in August the season would be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But last month, it reversed its decision and approved an eight-game league-only season.
The opportunity to play excites Cedar Creek High School graduate and Rutgers senior wide receiver Bo Melton.
And added bonus for Melton is he gets to compete alongside his younger brother, freshman defensive back Malachi, also known as “Max.”
Rutgers will open its season against Michigan State at noon Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
“My brother, him being here, that’s the biggest blessing I can take out of all this,” Bo said Tuesday. “And me, being a veteran here, to train with my brother, it means a lot to me to play with him."
The brothers have worked together for 25 straight practices at the Marco Battaglia Practice Complex in Piscataway, Middlesex County.
“Seeing him progress and seeing him just going on defense and grinding every day, and I’m playing against him, to see him getting better everyday, it makes me happy as an older brother,” said Bo.
Bo (2017) and Malachi (2020) graduated from and played together at Cedar Creek. The brothers are from Mays Landing.
Bo led the Pirates to the 2015 South Jersey Group II championship and the 2016 sectional finals. Last season, Malachi led Cedar Creek to a sectional title.
Bo anticipates Malachi developing into a solid defender in the coming years under returning coach Greg Schiano and secondary coach Fran Brown. Schiano previously coached the Scarlet Knights from 2001-11, guiding them to six bowl games.
“It’s kind of weird seeing your brother across from you,” Bo said.
In addition to the Melton brothers, other locals on the team are junior running back Isaih Pacheco (Vineland), who is listed as one the starters on the opening week depth chart, sophomore linebacker Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) and freshman linebacker Tyreem Powell (Vineland).
Rutgers also has another set of brothers — junior defensive back Avery and sophomore running back Aaron Young.
Avery and Malachi play the same position. Bo and Aaron are both on offense. The difference between the two sets of siblings, however, is Aaron does not line up with his brother at practice like Bo does.
“The brother competition stuff, it’s kind weird seeing your brother every day. … You try to take it easy on them, (but) it’s competitive at the same time,” Bo said.
Gary Melton Sr., the father of Malachi and Bo, played at Rutgers in the late 1980s. When Gary was playing, Schiano was a graduate assistant.
Bo said he never knew Schiano personally until now, but his father always admired the coach and told Bo that Schiano would make him better.
“I couldn’t wait (to be coached by Schiano),” Bo said. “Now, playing with Coach Schiano and seeing how he is, I just love him. … He’s so energized every day and so focused every day. It’s great to have a head coach like that.”
Bo, who led Rutgers with 30 receptions for 427 yards and added two receiving touchdowns last season, is listed as one of three starters at receiver, along with Wisconsin transfer Aron Cruickshank and senior Shameen Jones.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Melton had 17 first-down receptions last season and ranked fifth among Big Ten players and 37th nationally in third-down receptions between 7 and 9 yards per reception.
"I have played for a lot of coordinators (but) this offense is very explosive,'' Melton said. "(Offensive coordinator Sean) Gleeson had one of the best offenses in the nation (at Oklahoma State). It just gives us an opportunity to make plays on the field. Really with the people we have in the offense we should be able to make a lot of plays. It’s just different.”
All Big Ten games will be played without spectators. The NCAA gave fall athletes an extra year of eligibility, just like it did to athletes in the spring, so Bo and Malachi could play together again next season.
“It’s hard playing in a stadium with no fans,” Bo said. “Having no fans in the stadium will be hard for us, but at the end of the day we have to bring the juice. … We have to feed off each and make plays on the field.
“We have to hype each other up and stay focused.”
