Cedar Creek girls swimming falls in South Jersey final

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — Sydney Mullin won two individual races and contributed in two winning relays to lead the top-seeded Haddonfield High School girls swimming team to a 106-62 victory over Cedar Creek in the South Jersey Group C championship Wednesday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.

The undefeated Bulldogs (11-0) are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Cedar Creek fell to 5-5.

Mullin won the 200-meter freestyle in 1 minute 55.96 seconds, and the 500 freestyle (5:03.93). Maria Jellig, Allie Brown, Mullin and Anna Stolarick won the 200 medley relay (1:58.59). Mullin, Lilliana Kuball, Katharine Skelly and Maria Jellig wom the 400 freestyle relay (3:54.89)

“I can’t say enough how proud I am of the girls,” said Cedar Creek coach Lauren Ciccariello, noting many on the team are new to the sport. “For them to get in the water and just do everything we tell them as coaches to do, and to be this successful is quite amazing to see.”

Cedar Creek sophomore Amber Klose, Julia Flynn, Alana Crosson and Kendra Canale placed first in the 400 freestyle relay (4:10.86).

Sophomore Canale finished second in both the 100 butterfly (1:05.48) and 100 backstroke (1:47.27)

Sophomore Amber Klose placed third in both the 50 freestyle (27.07) and 100 freestyle (1:01.61). Crosson finished third in the 500 freestyle (6:20.45).

Klose, Samantha Keough, Flynn and Abigail Clapp finished second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.99).

Canale, Crosson, Clapp and Keough finished third in the 200 medley relay (2:07.61).

“We have a couple standout girls,” Ciccariello said. “We always tell them to go out there and do your best because you never know what is going to happen in the water.”

Cedar Creek features just three seniors and two juniors. So, the experience of reaching the sectional championship will help the younger swimmers next season, Ciccariello said.

“It’s something we can push off next year,” Ciccariello said. “Keep it going. Keep their spirits up. And just try to get here again, and keep on improving.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

