Cedar Creek girls pick up first win of the season

Our Lady of Mercy 58,

Millville 39

Jaiden Harris led the Villagers (1-0) with 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Drew Coyle scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Sydney Prescott had nine rebounds and eight points. Madelynn Bernhardt scored five points, Olivia Fiocchi and Angelina Dragone each scored four, Sophia Sacco three, Savannah Prescott two, Giana Patitucci and Madison Palek each chipped in one.