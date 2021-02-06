Cedar Creek girls pick up first win of the season

The Cedar Creek High School girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season Saturday, beating ACIT 41-38 in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup.
Jezlyn Cross scored 26 to lead the Pirates (1-2)
Grace Speer scored 16 to lead ACIT, which fell to 2-2.
Cedar Creek 13 2 11 15 – 41
ACIT 10 10 10 8 — 38
CK – Cross 26, Gunnels 4, Nicolichia 7, Morgan 4
ACIT – Speer 16, Jackson 10, McLaughlin 6, Williams 2, Gonzalez-Mora 4
Mainland Regional 64,
Atlantic City 29
Camryn Dirkes and Kaitlyn Boggs each scored 13 for the Mustangs, who improved to 4-1.
Mainland Regional 23 11 17 13 – 64
Atlantic City 7 9 11 2 — 29
ML – Schoen 7, Dirkes 13, Boggs 13, Fitzgerald 9, Bretones 9, B. Mazur 8, A. Mazur 2, Rex 4, Pontari 1, Stokes 2
AC – Garrison-Macon 8, Davis 9, Lemons 6, Kelly 2, Jackson 4,
Wildwood 63,
Salem 15
Maya Benichou led the winning Warriors with 19 points and 10 steals. Imene Fathi chipped in with 14 for Wildwood, which improved to 4-2.
Salem 4 4 2 5 – 15
Wildwood 18 18 21 6 – 63
SAL – Collier 2, Nichols 5, Patterson 8
WW — L. Benichou 5, Hans 11, Fathi 14, Troiano 6, Stroman-Hills 4, Nagle 4, M. Benichou 19
Egg Harbor Twp. 41,
Pleasantville 10
Thirteen players scored for the winning Eagles, who improved to 2-1.
EHT 11 19 4 7 – 41
Pleasantville 5 0 5 0 – 10
EHT — Baxter 3, Henderson 2, Suarez 2, Zinckgraf A 4, Zinckgraf K 2, Wilson 4, Davis 7, Dodd 4, Cutaia 1, Palumbo 4, Eye 2, Derbyshire 4, Ireland 2
Pleasantville — Cherry 2, Haraksin 3, Keith 2, Rodriguez 3
From Friday
Wildwood 73,
Pitman 35
Imene Fathi led the Warriors (3-2) with 22 points and eight rebounds. Kyree Tinsley scored 16 and grabbed five rebounds. Jenna Hans had 13 points and five points. Maya Benichou scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. Sinaia Stroman-Hills scored eight points, Leah Benichou and Kaliah Sumlin each scored two.
Jenna Georgette led Pitman (1-3) with 13 points.
Wildwood: 20 18 21 14- 73
Pitman:9 6 3 17- 35
Our Lady of Mercy 58,
Millville 39
Jaiden Harris led the Villagers (1-0) with 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Drew Coyle scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Sydney Prescott had nine rebounds and eight points. Madelynn Bernhardt scored five points, Olivia Fiocchi and Angelina Dragone each scored four, Sophia Sacco three, Savannah Prescott two, Giana Patitucci and Madison Palek each chipped in one.
Sha’naja Williams led the Thunderbolts (2-1) with 14 points. San’aa Doss and Rianna Talley each scored eight points, Zahra Abiodun six, Dah’Jhane Williams two and Rianna Talley one.
Millville:9 11 10 9- 39
OLMA:15 11 16 16- 58
ACIT 57,
Holy Spirit 51
Grace Speer led the Red Hawks (2-1) with 21 points. Cea’anai Jackson grabbed 17 rebounds and scored 11 points. Lynn Mclaughlin scored 12 points, Daphnee Gonzalez-Mora five.
Kira Murray scored 28 for Holy Spirit, including six rebounds.
ACIT:5 19 14 17- 57
Holy Spirit:8 19 15 9- 51
Atlantic City 58,
Lower Cape May Reg. 28
Sasha Lemons scored 11 points for the Vikings (2-1). Cornysha Davis 10, Sanai Garrison Macon nine, Claire Kelly eight, Zashirah Jackson four, Bryn Swift three, Cheyannah Washington and Cheyannah Washington each scored two.
Lindsay Holden led the Caper Tigers (0-4) with 15. Kaitlyn McGuigan scored eight, Hailey Anzelone three, Molly McGuigan two.
Atlantic City:15 17 10 16 — 58
Lower Cape May:8 2 9 9 – 28
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.