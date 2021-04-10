Cedar Creek freshman Riley Lerner places second at state wrestling tournament

PHILLIPSBURG — Cedar Creek High School freshman Riley Lerner on April 3 became the first wrestler in program history to advance to the individual state tournament.
Anything else Saturday just added to her first-year memorable season.
In a rematch of the South Region final from the previous week, Lerner lost to Princeton senior Chloe Ayres on a third-period pin at 114 pounds to finish second in the Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Phillipsburg High School on Saturday.
The top six wrestlers in each of the 11 weight classes earned medals. Egg Harbor Township sophomore Angelina Leone placed sixth at 121.
Southern Regional freshman Ella Yanuzzelli qualified for states after placing third at regions last week. The 14-year-old lost in the first round to Elmwood Park senior Maria Taseva on a first-period pin and needed to take a medical forfeit in her first wrestleback bout, ending her chance at placing in the top six.
“It feels really good,” said Lerner, 15, of Mays Landing, about her performance. “I’m very happy with how I did.”
Ayres, the daughter of Princeton University wrestling coach Chris Ayres, is a three-time state champion. Lerner lost on a 16-0 technical fall in the second period to Ayres at the regional tournament. Bringing the match to the third period Saturday showed growth.
“I think they all went pretty good,” Lerner said of her bouts Saturday. “My last match, even though I lost, I’m happy with how I did. I scored a few points (four compared to zero points just at regionals against Ayres). I made it a little bit longer than last week. So it’s definitely a little bit of improvement.”
Lerner recently won the Bergen County Women Coaches Association Girls Wrestling Invitational and Middlesex County Invitational titles. At Middlesex, she defeated Bound Brook freshman Lennix Horsburgh, whom Lerner also beat in the semifinals Saturday via a 15-0 technical fall in 4 minutes, 55 seconds.
“Riley picked (Horsburgh) apart this time, I thought,” Cedar Creek coach George Cappuccio said. “I thought she wrestled perfect against her this time, as last time there were a couple mistakes. She wrestled her better this time. Just seeing that improvement, we are really happy with that.”
Horsburgh was the top seed at states after capturing the North Region title last week.
In her first-round bout, Lerner earned a 5-1 decision over Bloomfield freshman Ahlexa Montalvo. Lerner led 2-0 since the first period, but a late three-point near fall in the third sealed the victory.
“I think it might help (having this experience at states) with seeding and tournaments and all that, but I know I have to go out a still works as had as I can because I’m only a freshman,” Lerner said. “I do want to make it back here all three years I have left.”
Lerner has been wrestling for 10 years, competing with the Mays Landing Predators club team. When she entered high school and Cappuccio saw her resume, his eyes lit up and told his assistants that she might be the first wrestler in program history to place at states.
He called it.
“Overall, she wrestled this tournament very well,” Cappuccio said. “We are really excited she is our first place-winner at Cedar Creek in states. And she didn’t just place, she got second. It is better than I even would’ve hoped for. It’s a great feeling. We are all really proud of her.
“She is helping put a good name to our program. She handles herself well on the mat, in victory and defeat. She does everything you want a wrestler to do. I couldn’t ask for more.”
Leone places
EHT’s Leone is the first female wrestler to both wrestle varsity for EHT and make it to states. Leone was the first wrestler to advance to states and place in three years at the school, EHT coach coach Zach Agostino said.
“It’s great her getting here as a sophomore,” Agostino said. “Hopefully, she became more comfortable in this environment for next year and she’s ready to go and she builds off this. … It was a good experience for her moving forward.”
Leone was pinned in her quarterfinal bout in 3:59 to Bloomfield sophomore Kira Pipkins, who captured the North Region title. She trailed 8-0 in the second period, but earned four points via reversal and a two-point near fall to make it 8-4 before the pin at the buzzer.
Leone pinned Madison Trotman in her first wrestleback bout in 1:14. Leone lost to South Region champion Kalli Roskos in her next match. In the fifth-place bout, she lost by fall at the third-period buzzer to Cherry Hill East’s Maya Hemo, whom she lost to twice last week at regions.
In her match with Hemo, Leone only trailed 3-2 until the last-second pin. She lost a 9-2 decision to Hemo last week, which showed improvement Saturday.
“I think I could’ve wrestled better (Saturday), but I did what I could,” Leone said.
On just getting to states, Leone said the experience will make her “keep pushing and keep going to where I want to be.”
The 16-year-old has been wrestling since sixth grade for Orchard Wrestling in EHT.
“I’m just going to keep moving on,” Leone said. “That’s it. See how far I can get in the next couple of years.”
100 pounds
First place match
Isabela Santos (Elizabeth) p. Olivia Klein (Paramus), 2:27
Third place match
Aaliyah Payne-Parris (Newton) p. Jaclyn McDowell (Gloucester), 3:25
Fifth place match
Sheila Cortez (Lakewood) by forfeit
107 pounds
First place match
Izabella Frezzo (Becton Regional) d. Alisa Safforld (Belleville), 6-2
Third place match
Liliana Zaku-Ramos (Kittatinny Regional) d. Valarie Maldonado (Somerville), 3-0
Fifth place match
Marissa Plumeri (Hamilton East-Steinert) d. Cloe Wong (Raritan), 7-4
114 pounds
First place match
Chloe Ayres (Princeton) p. Riley Lerner (Cedar Creek), 4:40
Third place match
Gianna DeDreux (Brick Township) p. Lennix Horsburgh (Bound Brook), 1:52
Fifth place match
Soraya Safforld (Belleville) md. Sophia Hibbs (Kingsway), 12-4
121 pounds
First place match
Kira Pipkins (Bloomfield) d. Katrina Kling (Warren Hills), 2-0
Third place match
Kayla Vazquez (Kinnelon) d. Kalli Roskos (Delran), 9-7
Fifth place match
Maya Hemo (Cherry Hill East) p. Angelina Leone (Egg Harbor Township), 5:59
128 pounds
First place match
Gabriella Miller (Old Bridge) d. Emily Klein (Paramus), 6-2
Third place match
Karielys Reyes (Trenton Central) p. Chloe Lawler (Jackson Memorial), 4:15
Fifth place match
Amanda Connors (Northern Highlands) d. Kyara Montoya (Morris Hills), 7-3
135 pounds
First place match
Emma Matera (Delran) p. Carley Anderson (Mt. Olive), 1:23
Third place match
Lexi Mazzella (Bordentown) d. Maura White (Jefferson Township), 8-4
Fifth place match
Grace Kaczanowski (Bridgewater-Raritan) p. Isabella Martin (Ridgewood), 2:53
