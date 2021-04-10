Cedar Creek freshman Riley Lerner places second at state wrestling tournament

Lerner has been wrestling for 10 years, competing with the Mays Landing Predators club team. When she entered high school and Cappuccio saw her resume, his eyes lit up and told his assistants that she might be the first wrestler in program history to place at states.

He called it.

“Overall, she wrestled this tournament very well,” Cappuccio said. “We are really excited she is our first place-winner at Cedar Creek in states. And she didn’t just place, she got second. It is better than I even would’ve hoped for. It’s a great feeling. We are all really proud of her.

“She is helping put a good name to our program. She handles herself well on the mat, in victory and defeat. She does everything you want a wrestler to do. I couldn’t ask for more.”

Leone places

EHT’s Leone is the first female wrestler to both wrestle varsity for EHT and make it to states. Leone was the first wrestler to advance to states and place in three years at the school, EHT coach coach Zach Agostino said.

“It’s great her getting here as a sophomore,” Agostino said. “Hopefully, she became more comfortable in this environment for next year and she’s ready to go and she builds off this. … It was a good experience for her moving forward.”