Cedar Creek boys swim team falls just short in South Jersey final

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — The Cedar Creek High School boys swimming team won three events Thursday and placed second and third in nine of the 11 races.

Woodstown just earned more first-place points.

Top-seeded Woodstown won its first sectional title in program history with a 94-76 victory over second-seeded Cedar Creek in the South Jersey Group C championship at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.

Woodstown, which is a coed team, improved to 13-0 and advances to the state Group C bracket. Cedar Creek finished the season 6-6.

“It was a fantastic season,” Cedar Creek senior Parker Grace said. “My entire team, while we are goofballs at times, we work hard when it counts. Even though we didn’t win, it was one (heck) of a ride to get here.”

Parker won the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 38.60 seconds. He won the event by almost 12 seconds. He also contributed in the winning 200 freestyle relay that cut the Pirates’ deficit to 65-59 with three events left.

Matthew Winterbottom, Abdel Mohamed, Grace and Omar Mohamed won the relay (1:41.35). Cedar Creek’s Jon Nass, Alex D’Atillio, John McColl and Nathan Mangold placed third (1:50.60).

“It was a really good end to (his senior season), even though I’m sad and holding it together right now,” Grace said. “But it was about the best ending that I could have dreamt of.”

Cedar Creek defeated Barnegat 100-70 in the semifinals. Grace admitted he was not expecting to beat the Bengals in that fashion.

“So, to make it to the sectional finals, and to get that close, it’s just amazing for us,” Grace said.

Grace also swam a leg in the 400 freestyle relay that finished second. Andres Carpio won the 100 backstroke (57.00).

“I don’t know if I’ll ever find a replacement for Parker,” said Cedar Creek coach Lauren Ciccariello, who also coaches the girls team. “He’s just not really good at what he does in the pool, he is an all-around leader on the team. He’s the one we can rely on.”

Carpio, Omar Mohamed, Nass, and David Gutierrez opened the meet with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay in a program-record 1:48.32.

Woodstown junior Ty Walker won the 200 freestyle (1:54.05). Cedar Creek sophomore Matt Winterbottom finished second (2:01.30). After that, the score was 17-13.

Caprio placed second in the 200 individual medley (2:14.14), making the score 27-19. Mohamed placed second (24.06) and Gutierrez was third (24.08) in the 50 freestyle. After that, Woodstown led 37-25.

The score remained close until the end.

“We knew going into this that it was going to be tough,” Ciccariello said. “We are very evenly matched, and (Woodstown) just came out swinging. But I am just so proud of my kids. We had a brand new school record that came out of this meet.

“That is the kind of stuff that can come out of these state tournaments. These kids just get one a different level.”

In the 100 butterfly, Nass (1:04.09) and Shane Deman (1:11.06) placed second and third, respectively. That made the score 44-34.

Gutierrez (53.38) and Winterbottom (55.23) finished second and third, respectively, in the 100 freestyle, which made the Pirates’ deficit 52-42. When Caprio won the 100 backstroke, Woodstown led just 73-67.

Omar Mohamed placed third in that 100 breaststroke (1:15.30).

“I think everyone on our team pulled their weight,” Grace said. “We did very well. The team did exceptionally well (Thursday).”

Cedar Creek will graduate eight seniors, Ciccariello said. But the coach added the seniors started “a legacy, so let’s keep it going.”

The Cedar Creek girls also made the sectional finals Wednesday.

“We fought so many things this year between kids not being here (from) injuries, COVID, but the last two weeks they really came together,” Ciccariello said.

“To see them here and how well they did and how hard they swam, I’m just so proud of them.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

