Cedar Creek boys soccer splits season series with rival Oakcrest

“That one stayed with us since then,” Cohen said about their first game this season with Oakcrest. “I thought we played well. We controlled the ball for 80% of the time, but we didn’t come away victorious.

“It kind of woke us up a bit.”

The Pirates are 5-1 since that loss, winning their last five games. Cohen doesn’t like to discuss the winning streak with his team, saying they just focus on one game at a time.

“We had an unlucky game against them the first time, but (Thursday), me and my senior boys Laurence Strazzeri, Jason DiFilippo (and) Chris Deleon, we pulled it through,” Watson said. “I’m really satisfied with this game (Thursday).”

Cedar Creek led 1-0 at halftime.

The Pirates huddled together and talked about how important it was to add to the lead. The team all agreed to start the second half strong.

In the 43rd minute, junior defender Adam Smith scored off an assist from Strazzeri, which capped the scoring. It was Smith’s first career goal, Cohen said.

Smith took the ball away twice from Oakcrest players who attempted to clear the zone. After the ball was passed back to him, he just took the shot.