Cedar Creek boys basketball takes rivalry game over Absegami

The Pirates continued that dominance in the second quarter, going on an 18-0 run before Absegami drained a free-throw attempt with 4 minutes, 57 seconds remaining in the first half to end its offensive drought.

Cedar Creek led 34-15 at halftime

“We came out slow in the first quarter,” said Tinsley, who talked to his teammates and encouraged them to fight back when the Pirates were down early.

“We had to pick the intensity up. We were lacking intensity. I feel like when we picked that up, the game started flowing for us.”

Ten different Pirates scored Wednesday, which is impressive given they are are a younger team and only feature three seniors — Tinsley, Brian Kurz and Donavyn Foye.

Isaiah Valentin and Sean Snyder each scored seven. Kurz, Ty’ree Burrell and Stephan Jones each scored five.

There was not any one player that stood out Wednesday. It was the definition of a team effort.

“I think this year we have a team that on any given night anybody can off, and that’s the beauty of our team,” Cedar Creek coach Randy Dean said. “I think this shows that we are well rounded.