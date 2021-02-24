Cedar Creek boys basketball takes rivalry game over Absegami

EGG HARBOR CITY — Cedar Creek and Absegami high schools are not only rival programs but are also in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District.
Many students from both schools know each other or are friends and reside in the same town but might chose to attend one over the other.
That adds some intensity to the rivalry.
Kyree Tinsley scored a team-leading 11 points to lead the Cedar Creek boys basketball team to a 55-40 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League North Division game Wednesday.
Tinsley made some fantastic behind-the-back assists under the basket or inside the paint, and set up many other buckets during the game. The Pirates improved to 6-3. The Braves fell to 0-4.
“It feels good to beat a rival, especially in the (school district),” said Tinsley, 17, of Egg Harbor City. “It feels good. I like to get all my teammates involved and when we shoot, it keeps us going.
“And when we score, it just feels great. ... Not everyone beats their rivals. So, for us to do it, it feels great.”
Absegami took an early 10-3 lead in the first quarter, sinking back-to-back 3-pointers in the process. Cedar Creek responded with an 9-0 run to close out the first and led 12-10 after eight minutes.
The Pirates continued that dominance in the second quarter, going on an 18-0 run before Absegami drained a free-throw attempt with 4 minutes, 57 seconds remaining in the first half to end its offensive drought.
Cedar Creek led 34-15 at halftime
“We came out slow in the first quarter,” said Tinsley, who talked to his teammates and encouraged them to fight back when the Pirates were down early.
“We had to pick the intensity up. We were lacking intensity. I feel like when we picked that up, the game started flowing for us.”
Ten different Pirates scored Wednesday, which is impressive given they are are a younger team and only feature three seniors — Tinsley, Brian Kurz and Donavyn Foye.
Isaiah Valentin and Sean Snyder each scored seven. Kurz, Ty’ree Burrell and Stephan Jones each scored five.
There was not any one player that stood out Wednesday. It was the definition of a team effort.
“I think this year we have a team that on any given night anybody can off, and that’s the beauty of our team,” Cedar Creek coach Randy Dean said. “I think this shows that we are well rounded.
“We are still a little young and need to figure things out. But when we put our mind to it, we can play well.”
Six players made 3s, including Tinsley.
“We are a scoring team,” the 5-foot-9 guard said. “We get up and down the court a lot. We like to get everyone involved in scoring and passing.
“We are a team. We do everything together.”
Cedar Creek won 55-45 over Absegami when the teams’ played Feb. 16. The Pirates also beat the Braves in both their meetings last winter.
Kashim Durham scored a game-high 18 for Absegami on Wednesday. Durham and Andrew Baldino each made two 3-pointers. Deshawn Hathaway scored nine.
“It’s competitive,” Dean said about the rivalry. “It’s fun. It’s usually a high-pace game. I’m glad we could two wins from them this year.”
Tinsley will play basketball next season for Rutgers-Newark. Tinsley and the two other Cedar Creek seniors were honored before the game and took pictures with their family near center court.
“It felt good to get the (win),” Tinsley said about senior night. “My teammates, I just love them all.”
Absegami 10 5 13 12 — 40
Cedar Creek 12 22 13 8 — 55
CC—Tinsley 11, Valentin 7, Snyder 7, Nunez 6, Burrell 5, Kurz 5, Jones 5, Cruse 4, Foye 3, Marano 2.
A—Durham 18, Hathaway 9, Baldino 6, Johnson 4, Cook 3.
3-pointers—Valentin, Snyder, Tinsley, Jones, Kurz, Foye (CC); Baldino (2), Durham (2).
Records—Cedar Creek 6-3, Absegami 0-4
