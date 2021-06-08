Cedar Creek beats Millville in CAL National game, each earn share of division title

Olivia Catalina scored three runs, hit twice and drove in two runs to lead the Cedar Creek High School softball team to a 13-3 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday.
The Pirates and the Thunderbolts each ended their regular season with shares of the division title. Both were 18-3 against divisional opponents.
Cedar Creek (20-3) scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and three in the bottom of the sixth. Taylor D'Attilio drove in four runs and tripled. Abby Gunnels and Chasedy Johnson each scored twice. Liz Martin earned the win, striking out nine in six innings.
Cedar Creek is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
Millville finished its season 13-4. Olivia Stetler went 2 for 3 with two runs, two RBIs and a homer. Ella Gamber and Kylie Jacquet also added hits.
Second-seeded Cedar Creek hosts third-seeded Haddon Heights in the South Jersey Group II semifinals Wednesday.
Girls lacrosse
state Non-Public B quarterfinals
Montclair Kimberley 18, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 5: Adrianna Dodge scored twice and finished with two ground controls for the Villagers (8-9). Fiona Lockhart led with three ground controls and scored once. Rylie Gemberling and Mina Lockhart each scored once.
Montclair Kimberley (15-5) will play in the semifinals Thursday.
Boys tennis
St. Augustine 4, Cedar Creek 1
Singles: Vince Coiro SA d. Sean Snyder 6-3, 6-2; Tanner Roth SA d. Chase Blanchard 6-2, 6-3; Vincent Polistina SA d. Oscar Perez 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: Cameron Compare-Santino Casale SA d. Kyle O'Connor-Lorenzo Fortunato 6-3, 6-0; Shane Houck-Chris Lam CC d. Nathaniel Paradela-Warren Garland 6-4, 6-4
Records: St. Augustine 14-5; Cedar Creek 8-9
Millville 5, Wildwood Catholic 0
Singles: Jacob Lewis d. Brett Bower 6-0; Andrew Crain d. 6-0; Nicolas Meehan won by forfeit
Doubles: Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy, Millville won by forfeit; Parker Swift-Shawn McCarthy won by forfeit.
Records: Millville 19-4; Wildwood Catholic 2-14.
Pinelands Reg. 5, Donovan Catholic 3
Singles: Brian Delbury d. Michael Boynton 6-0, 6-0; Adam Grelak d. David Boynton 6-0, 6-1
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.