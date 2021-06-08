Cedar Creek beats Millville in CAL National game, each earn share of division title

Olivia Catalina scored three runs, hit twice and drove in two runs to lead the Cedar Creek High School softball team to a 13-3 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday.

The Pirates and the Thunderbolts each ended their regular season with shares of the division title. Both were 18-3 against divisional opponents.

Cedar Creek (20-3) scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and three in the bottom of the sixth. Taylor D'Attilio drove in four runs and tripled. Abby Gunnels and Chasedy Johnson each scored twice. Liz Martin earned the win, striking out nine in six innings.

Cedar Creek is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

Millville finished its season 13-4. Olivia Stetler went 2 for 3 with two runs, two RBIs and a homer. Ella Gamber and Kylie Jacquet also added hits.

Second-seeded Cedar Creek hosts third-seeded Haddon Heights in the South Jersey Group II semifinals Wednesday.

Girls lacrosse

