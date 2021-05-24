Cedar Creek beats Glassboro 5-0 in boys tennis playoff opener

“Now we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores. They came out, and they’re athletes, they adapted. We have a winning record, and I’m ecstatic.”

Cedar Creek will play at top-seeded Haddonfield on Wednesday at a time to be determined in a quarterfinal match. Haddonfield had a first-round bye.

“Haddonfield will be a tough match, but we’ll go out and give it our best,” Beck said. “You always play the matches because you never know what will happen.”

Snyder’s strategy is to make aggressive forehand shots.

“I want to play with hard shots, and I’ll take the misses with the haves,” said Snyder, a 17-year-old resident of the Smithville section of Galloway Township who also plays basketball for the Pirates. “We’re a young team, and we did well today. Usually I’m the first one off the court, but today I was second to last.”

Blanchard said he had to focus on the match and not just the expected birthday party.

“I was kind of excited but I had to focus more,” said Blanchard, a Port Republic resident. “My family will get together later. It went pretty well today.”

O’Connor is a Pirates soccer goalie who decided to also give tennis a try this year.