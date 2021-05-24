Cedar Creek beats Glassboro 5-0 in boys tennis playoff opener

EGG HARBOR CITY — The Cedar Creek High boys tennis team continued its winning season Monday with a 5-0 victory over visiting Glassboro High School in a South Jersey Group II first-round match.
The eighth-seeded Pirates (8-5), with only three returnees from their last season in 2019, won all five matches in straight sets. Glassboro, the ninth seed, dropped to 4-8.
Sean Snyder, a junior, defeated Glassboro’s Carter Pacifico 6-1, 6-2. Snyder took chances with quick, aggressive shots, and it led to his win. Second singles Chase Blanchard, a junior, on his 17th birthday, defeated William McCulley 6-1, 6-1. Sophomore Kyle O’Connor, in his first year as a tennis player, won 7-5, 6-2 at third singles over Ethan Cunningham.
Oscar Perez, the one senior in the Cedar Creek lineup, won with sophomore Lorenzo Fortunato 6-0, 6-1 at first doubles against Douglas Tranz and Andrew Ritter. Shane Houck and Chris Lam, both sophomores, trailed early at second doubles but recovered to win 7-5, 6-1 over Connor Cairns and Andrew Petrany.
“We’re very happy with the way it went today,” Cedar Creek coach Brian Beck said. “We had a little trouble at second doubles and third singles but they battled back to win. Sean was fabulous today. Sean, Chase and Oscar are the only three we had back this year. We were expecting a lot last year with a lot of seniors, but that was the COVID year.
“Now we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores. They came out, and they’re athletes, they adapted. We have a winning record, and I’m ecstatic.”
Cedar Creek will play at top-seeded Haddonfield on Wednesday at a time to be determined in a quarterfinal match. Haddonfield had a first-round bye.
“Haddonfield will be a tough match, but we’ll go out and give it our best,” Beck said. “You always play the matches because you never know what will happen.”
Snyder’s strategy is to make aggressive forehand shots.
“I want to play with hard shots, and I’ll take the misses with the haves,” said Snyder, a 17-year-old resident of the Smithville section of Galloway Township who also plays basketball for the Pirates. “We’re a young team, and we did well today. Usually I’m the first one off the court, but today I was second to last.”
Blanchard said he had to focus on the match and not just the expected birthday party.
“I was kind of excited but I had to focus more,” said Blanchard, a Port Republic resident. “My family will get together later. It went pretty well today.”
O’Connor is a Pirates soccer goalie who decided to also give tennis a try this year.
“I wanted to stay active, so I thought I’d try it,” said O’Connor, a 16-year-old Galloway Township resident. “You move side to sid e, just like a goalie. It’s a lot of fun. Coach Beck has really helped me.”
Glassboro plays in the Tri-County Conference Diamond Division. The Bulldogs will wrap up their season with a match at Wildwood at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“Cedar Creek is a good program, and they’re well coached,” Glassboro coach Paul Cynewski said. “Their kids play hard, smart tennis.”
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
