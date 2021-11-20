Cedar Creek beats Delsea Regional to win S.J. Group III title

EGG HARBOR CITY — JoJo Bermudez arrived at Cedar Creek High School in a talkative mood Saturday.
That was an unusual but positive sign.
“I knew I was going to have a big game,” Bermudez said. “I felt it. I was hyped. I’m never hyped. You can ask my teammates. I’m quiet. I don’t talk to anybody, but I was running around today.”
Bermudez lived up to his words.
The senior wide receiver caught 12 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns to propel the Pirates to a 30-13 win over Delsea Regional in the South Jersey Group III title game.
The victory gave Cedar Creek its third sectional title in the program’s history, a remarkable achievement considering the school played its first varsity season in 2011.
“JoJo told me before the game he wanted to go out with a bang, and he really did,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said. “He set the tone for us today.”
Bermudez, who committed to the University of Cincinnati earlier this week, was at his best on a 75-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter. He caught a screen pass a few yards from the line of scrimmage in front of the Cedar Creek sideline. By the time he was done running, he was on the other side of the field and in the end zone after making just about the entire Delsea team miss.
“When I first get the ball on those type of catches, my first move is to score,” Bermudez said. “I’m looking around, seeing where I can go, what kind of cuts I can make. I saw an open lane, so I took it.”
Bermudez’s 12 catches gave him 183 for his career, breaking the South Jersey record of 180 held by 2013 Pennsville graduate Drew Burdsall, according to South Jersey football historian Chuck Langerman.
Bermudez’s stellar performance overshadowed outstanding games from multiple Pirates. Senior quarterback JC Landicini completed 23 of 27 passes for 350 yards and five TDs. Wide receiver Zach Ricci caught two TD passes.
On defense, Elijah Smalls recovered a fumble. Kevin Dougherty, Dejuan Palmer and Elijah Usher made tackles for losses.
Fans packed the home and visiting bleachers in a seasonable day to watch the top-seeded Pirates (12-0) and third-seeded Crusaders (11-1). Delsea, which entered the game with the state’s longest current winning streak of 16 games, is ranked No. 3 in The Press’ Elite 11. Cedar Creek was ranked No. 4.
The game was a contrast in styles. The Pirates feature plenty of big-play performers. Delsea runs the Delaware Wing-T offense and had thrown just 28 passes all season.
It took the Pirates some time to adjust to the Wing-T, which teams rarely use anymore. Delsea scored on two of its first three possessions but never crossed the goal line again. The Pirates held the Crusaders to 62 rushing yards in the second half.
“We wanted to stop them in their tracks,” Smalls said. “We started to figure out where they wanted to attack and what they wanted to do on different downs.”
Meanwhile, the Cedar Creek offense just prove to be too much for the Crusaders. Delsea concentrated on stopping Cedar Creek running back Ja’Quan Howard (21 carries for 57 yards), but that left the Crusaders vulnerable to the pass.
“We knew coming in we had to play a flawless game,” Delsea coach Sal Marchese said. “The first half we blew some coverages that gave them easy scores. But in the second half our kids were right there. Between (Landicini) and JoJo, they’re two outstanding players. They made big plays. (Landicini) put the ball right there.”
After both teams had shaken hands, the Cedar Creek student section rushed the field in an orderly manner to celebrate with the team. The fans shot off cannisters of confetti along with green and maroon smoke, the school’s colors.
Cedar Creek will meet Central Jersey champion Woodrow Wilson for the Regional Group III championship at Rutgers University on Dec. 4/5. Creek beat Wilson 21-8 in a regular season game Oct. 1.
But before the Pirates look ahead to that future matchup, they looked back.
Cedar Creek won the 2019 Central Jersey Group II title but finished 3-5 in Melody’s first season last year.
“I always touch upon last year and where we were at,” Melody said. “To see the turnaround that we made, it’s a credit to the kids and the assistant coaches. We got to work in the offseason, and it’s come to fruition now.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
