Cedar Creek beats Delsea Regional to win S.J. Group III title

EGG HARBOR CITY — JoJo Bermudez arrived at Cedar Creek High School in a talkative mood Saturday.

That was an unusual but positive sign.

“I knew I was going to have a big game,” Bermudez said. “I felt it. I was hyped. I’m never hyped. You can ask my teammates. I’m quiet. I don’t talk to anybody, but I was running around today.”

Bermudez lived up to his words.

The senior wide receiver caught 12 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns to propel the Pirates to a 30-13 win over Delsea Regional in the South Jersey Group III title game.

The victory gave Cedar Creek its third sectional title in the program’s history, a remarkable achievement considering the school played its first varsity season in 2011.

“JoJo told me before the game he wanted to go out with a bang, and he really did,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said. “He set the tone for us today.”