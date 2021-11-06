Cedar Creek beats Absegami 47-6 in S.J. Group III first round

EGG HARBOR CITY — The Cedar Creek High School football has a variety of offensive weapons and put them on display Saturday in 47-6 win over Absegami in their South Jersey Group III quarterfinal.
Cedar Creek, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, upped its season mark to 10-0. Absegami fell to 3-7.
The Pirates methodically took control and scored seven touchdowns, mostly with the big play.
Running back Ja’Quan Howard scored from 13 yards out to open the scoring in the first quarter. He added the team’s sixth TD of the day with a 2-yard run to bring on the running clock late in the third quarter.
Wide receiver JoJo Bermudez got in the clear and hauled in a 77-yard touchdown pass from quarterback JC Landicini to make it 27-0 late in the second quarter. Landicini also threw touchdown passes to Elijah Smalls and Zac Ricci, a shovel pass to Alim Parks for a 1-yard score.
The final touchdown was by running back Mekhi Harvey, who ran 77 yards for the score with 6 minutes, 56 seconds left in the game.
Cedar Creek, the top seed in South Jersey Group III, will host fourth-seeded Somerville at noon next Saturday in a semifinal game. Somerville topped fifth-seeded Rahway 38-21 on Friday in its quarterfinal.
“We spread the love around today,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said. “I’m really happy with the way everything worked today. We passed really well and had an efficient running offense.
“Our (South Jersey Group III) section is brutal, and it’ll be tough to get through it. I saw Somerville last night, and they’re a great team. We want to go 1-0 each week.”
Bermudez, considered one of the top football players in the state and an NCAA Division I recruit, caught six passes for 137 yards.
“The safety was playing up (on his touchdown catch), and with my speed I was able to beat him over the top,” said Bermudez, an 18-year-old and Egg Harbor City resident. “Teams were beating up on us last year (in a 3-5 season), and we’ve made a big improvement.”
Cedar Creek hurt itself with penalties on its first drive but finally overcame it. Howard scored on the right side from 5 yards out for the only score of the quarter. Matt Best, who made five of seven extra point kicks, added the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
Landicini connected with Smalls over the middle for the second touchdown. The flip to Parks and the long pass to Bermudez made it 27-0 at halftime.
Absegami took the second-half kickoff and scored a touchdown from its own 40 in five plays.
Versatile quarterback Ray Weed passed 39 yards to Dylan Simpson for a first down at the Pirates’ 21. Two plays later, Weed was nearly sacked but threw a screen pass to running back Deandre Rooks, who took it 21 yards for the score.
Cedar Creek recovered an onside kick and went 53 yards in seven plays to make it 34-6.
The key play was a pass to Bermudez, who reversed his field for 32 yards to the 10-yard line. A run lost 10 yards, but Ricci hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass over the middle.
PHOTOS: Cedar Creek beats Absegami in the S.J. Group III playoffs
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
