Cedar Creek beats Absegami 47-6 in S.J. Group III first round

“Our (South Jersey Group III) section is brutal, and it’ll be tough to get through it. I saw Somerville last night, and they’re a great team. We want to go 1-0 each week.”

Bermudez, considered one of the top football players in the state and an NCAA Division I recruit, caught six passes for 137 yards.

“The safety was playing up (on his touchdown catch), and with my speed I was able to beat him over the top,” said Bermudez, an 18-year-old and Egg Harbor City resident. “Teams were beating up on us last year (in a 3-5 season), and we’ve made a big improvement.”

Cedar Creek hurt itself with penalties on its first drive but finally overcame it. Howard scored on the right side from 5 yards out for the only score of the quarter. Matt Best, who made five of seven extra point kicks, added the PAT for a 7-0 lead.

Landicini connected with Smalls over the middle for the second touchdown. The flip to Parks and the long pass to Bermudez made it 27-0 at halftime.

Absegami took the second-half kickoff and scored a touchdown from its own 40 in five plays.