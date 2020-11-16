Casey Etter breaks Millville field hockey career goals record: Roundup

Casey Etter scored five goals and had an assist to lead the Millville High School field hockey team to a 10-1 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League West Region game Monday at Gittone Stadium.
With that performance, Etter set the program record for career goals. The senior entered the game just one goal shy of the record.
Etter now has 90 career goals.
Alicia Slimmer scored twice for the Thunderbolts (6-3-1). Tamiya Bryant scored and had an assist. Jalia Cooper and Angelina Kenelia each scored once. Jaylene Williams and Stella Sheppard each had an assist. Lily Mahabir made five saves.
Eribeth Correa scored for the Fighting Clan in the fourth quarter. Morgan Harrell-Alvarez made 17 saves.
Millville will host Mainland Regional at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Southeast Region A quarterfinals.
Southwest A quarterfinals
No. 9 Middle Twp. 4, Haddon Heights 1
Kate Herlihy had two assists and scored once for the top-seeded Panthers (11-2-1), who are ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
Maddy Scarpa, Dakota Ludman and Shea Gerhard each scored once. Grace Thompson made two saves. Middle will host fourth-seeded Woodstown in the semifinals Wednesday.
Haddon Heights fell to 5-8.
Southwest E first round
Paul VI 3, Our Lady of Mercy 2 (OT)
Erin DiSandro scored two goals and had an assist for the fifth-seeded Eagles (4-8).
Alyssa Hollis scored once. Tori Morrison had an assist. Abbie Ealer made three saves. Paul VI will travel to top-seeded Camden Catholic for the quarterfinals Wednesday.
The Villagers fell to 8-3.
No further information was available.
Bishop Eustace 10, Holy Spirit 0
Alex Senior scored four goals and had three assists for second-seeded Bishop Eustace (7-8).
Isabella Pavlides scored twice and had two assists. Ava Lovallo had two assists and a goal. Cassie Chapjian, Natalie Pilaitis and Lexi Leese each scored once. Bishop Eustace will host sixth-seeded St. Joseph in the semifinals Wednesday.
Emma Walsh made 20 saves for the seventh-seeded Spartans (4-11).
Regular season
Barnegat 5, Jackson Liberty 0
Camryn White scored twice for the Bengals (11-2-1).
Haleigh Dengler, Julianna Cannizzaro and Alyson Sojak each scored once. Cannizzaro als0 had an assist.
Jackson Liberty fell to 1-10.
Girls soccer
Central East B first round
Manasquan 2, Barnegat 1
Sarah Barnes and Ava Chiarella each scored in the first half for eighth-seeded Manasquan (4-4-1), which will travel to top-seeded Wall Township for the quarterfinals Wednesday.
Izzy Guiro scored in the 53rd minute for the ninth-seeded Bengals (7-6-1).
Central East F first round
Brick Memorial 2, Southern Reg. 1
Makenzie Fanning scored and had an assist for ninth-seeded Brick (5-8-2).
Lexi Caruso also scored. Izzy Hernandez had an assist. Madison Sousa made three saves.
Brick will play at top-seeded Toms River North in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
Gianna Simon scored for the eighth-seeded Rams (4-10-1). Ella DiSimone made 10 saves.
Regular season
Our Lady of Mercy 4, Buena Reg. 0
Olivia Fiocchi scored twice and had an assist for the Villagers (8-4). Giana Patitucci scored once and had an assist. Carly Oliva scored once. Isabella Burhanna and Drew Coyle each had an assist. Elizabeth Giamboy made one save.
Jadarys Morales made 15 saves for the Chiefs (2-6).
Mainland Reg. 2, Egg Harbor Twp. 0
Alyssa Turner and Kasey Bretones scored for the Mustangs (9-1).
Bella Tenaglia and Camryn Dirkes each assisted. Genevieve Morrison made nine saves. Samantha Oliver made six saves for the Eagles (6-4).
Mainland and EHT each had 14 shots on net.
