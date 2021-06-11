Carpenter Cup to return next week; CAL well-represtended

After not being held last summer, the Carpenter Cup Baseball Classic returns Monday.

The 16-team, single-elimination tournament features about 400 of the top high school athletes in the tri-state area. The players will be able to showcase their talents in front of major league and and college scouts.

Tri-Cape, which brings together standouts from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference, will open the tournament against Suburban One National/Bicentennial (Pennsylvania) at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at FDR Park in Philadelphia.

This will be the Carpenter Cup's 35th year.

"I'm really excited," said Egg Harbor Township sophomore Justin Sweeney, who is committed to NCAA Division I Rutgers University. "I know I'll be one of the younger guys on the team, but it's an honor to be picked for this, along with my teammate Dave (Appolonia). I'm really excited."

After a team wins its first two rounds, the semifinals and finals are held down the street at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies. Burlington County defeated Lehigh Valley for the title in 2019. The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.