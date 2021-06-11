Carpenter Cup to return next week; CAL well-represtended

After not being held last summer, the Carpenter Cup Baseball Classic returns Monday.
The 16-team, single-elimination tournament features about 400 of the top high school athletes in the tri-state area. The players will be able to showcase their talents in front of major league and and college scouts.
Tri-Cape, which brings together standouts from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference, will open the tournament against Suburban One National/Bicentennial (Pennsylvania) at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at FDR Park in Philadelphia.
This will be the Carpenter Cup's 35th year.
"I'm really excited," said Egg Harbor Township sophomore Justin Sweeney, who is committed to NCAA Division I Rutgers University. "I know I'll be one of the younger guys on the team, but it's an honor to be picked for this, along with my teammate Dave (Appolonia). I'm really excited."
After a team wins its first two rounds, the semifinals and finals are held down the street at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies. Burlington County defeated Lehigh Valley for the title in 2019. The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sweeney struck out a team-leading 56 and allowed just eight earned runs this season. He had 20 hits, including a team-leading seven doubles. Sweeney was a key player for the Eagles, who went 19-5 and reached the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals.
"The chance to play at Citizens Bank Park is exciting, but I'm just excited to play against a lot of good players," said Sweeney, 16, of EHT. "To play on the same team as a lot of guys who I competed against the last few months, it's exciting."
Jackson Vanesko and Ryan Taylor (St. Augustine Prep), Trevor Cohen, Dave Hagaman and Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit), Chase Petty, Mark Elliott and Cole Campbell (Mainland Regional), Gannon Brady (Ocean City), Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph Academy) and Jared Beebe (Hammonton) are the other players representing the CAL on Tri-Cape.
There are a lot of Division I talents on the roster, including Taylor (University of Pennsylvania), Cohen (Rutgers), Hagaman (West Virginia), Shertel (University of Maryland, Baltimore County), Petty (Florida, 2021 MLB Draft prospect), Brady (Fordham) and Mercado (Boston College).
Sweeney anticipates playing against teams from Pennsylvania and Delaware, saying he "is looking forward to what the other states can bring. But I think New Jersey is going to represent well, especially our team."
"That is awesome. I really like the aspect of just coming together," Sweeney said. "We are enemies during the season, but we are coming together to try and win something for the CAL. I think it's going to be a lot of fun."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
