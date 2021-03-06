Carlos Lopez joins 1,000-point club, No. 3 EHT edges No. 2 St. Joseph in season finale

In a much anticipated season finale between two of the best teams in South Jersey, the game lived up to the hype. St. Joseph went on a 5-0 run in the last 50 seconds of the first quarter to take a 14-9 lead. EHT climbed back late in the second to take a 26-25 halftime lead.

EHT coach Cameron Bell said that at halftime he pointed to the white board in the wrestling room with the game plan on it. He told his players everything on it was working and they needed to just "dig deeper" to execute their strategy.

"They said, 'Coach, you're right,'" Bell said.

EHT then dominated the third quarter.

Lopez scored eight, and sophomore DJ Germann and senior Ethan Dodd each scored seven in the quarter to give the Eagles a 52-43 lead entering the fourth. EHT outscored St. Joseph 24-16 in the third.

"It was all them," Bell added.

Germann finished with 21 points. Dodd scored 16 and grabbed seven rebounds, and Isaiah Glenn scored 13. All three made two 3-pointers.

"We just came out (in the third) with a lot of energy," said Dodd, 17, of EHT. "We wanted to play good defense and get a lot of points in transition. That's what we did."