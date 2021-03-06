Carlos Lopez joins 1,000-point club, No. 3 EHT edges No. 2 St. Joseph in season finale

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Carlos Lopez needed just seven points to reach a career milestone Saturday.
Not only did he achieve that, but the 16-year-old and his Egg Harbor Township High school boys basketball teammates celebrated one of their biggest wins to close out the season.
Lopez scored his 1,000th career point as the Eagles defeated St. Joseph Academy 66-60 in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game. St. Joseph (12-2) is ranked second in The Press Elite 11. EHT (14-1) is No. 3 and finished the COVID-shortened season having won nine straight.
“It meant a lot to me," Lopez said. "I’ve always wanted to score 1,000 since I was a kid. It happened against a big team. It was a big day.”
Lopez averaged 21.66 points per game this winter. But the St. Joseph defense held the high-coring Lopez scoreless in the first half. The junior guard said he had to work harder off the ball and figure out a way to beat the Wildcats' coverage.
Lopez was able to make a few baskets in the second half and finished with 10 points. Lopez scored his 1,000th point on a free throw early in the third quarter. He will go into his senior season next winter with 1,003 career points.
EHT led 28-27 at halftime
Lopez said he wasn't frustrated after going scoreless in the first half "because we were still contending in the game. I just wanted to win. I wasn't really worried about scoring."
In a much anticipated season finale between two of the best teams in South Jersey, the game lived up to the hype. St. Joseph went on a 5-0 run in the last 50 seconds of the first quarter to take a 14-9 lead. EHT climbed back late in the second to take a 26-25 halftime lead.
EHT coach Cameron Bell said that at halftime he pointed to the white board in the wrestling room with the game plan on it. He told his players everything on it was working and they needed to just "dig deeper" to execute their strategy.
"They said, 'Coach, you're right,'" Bell said.
EHT then dominated the third quarter.
Lopez scored eight, and sophomore DJ Germann and senior Ethan Dodd each scored seven in the quarter to give the Eagles a 52-43 lead entering the fourth. EHT outscored St. Joseph 24-16 in the third.
"It was all them," Bell added.
Germann finished with 21 points. Dodd scored 16 and grabbed seven rebounds, and Isaiah Glenn scored 13. All three made two 3-pointers.
"We just came out (in the third) with a lot of energy," said Dodd, 17, of EHT. "We wanted to play good defense and get a lot of points in transition. That's what we did."
St. Joseph cut its deficit to 58-54 with 3 minutes, 28 seconds remaining, coming back from having been down as many as nine points. But a well-balanced and composed EHT team held on.
Marcus Pierce scored 20 for the Wildcats. Dom Thomas scored 13, Arnaldo Rodriguez 10. Jordan Stafford and Thomas each grabbed seven rebounds. St. Joseph's also lost to top-ranked St. Augustine on Feb. 19.
Dodd noted that St. Joseph is one of the better teams EHT played this year, along with seventh-ranked Holy Spirit. The Eagles' only loss came against the Spartans on Feb. 13.
"It is awesome," Dodd said of Saturday's win. "It's exciting to beat someone who matched up with us well. … I wish that we could have playoffs, but this is definitely a good way to go out."
Bell and the coaching staff told their players after the game that this season was one of the best in program history. EHT captured the CAL North title and completed its first winning winning season since 2014-15.
The coaches could not even recall the last time the program won a division title. EHT had four players score in double digits Saturday, something that was common throughout the season, Bell said.
"We knew we were balanced. We've always been balanced all year," Bell said. "We knew coming in here (St. Joseph) was going to concentrate on Lopez, but it didn't matter because we had other players that could score.
"I'm just proud of how hard they played and how well they played (Saturday)."
EHT senior Ahmad Brock, who in the past competed in indoor track and field in the winter but chose basketball this year, grabbed 12 rebounds to go with five blocks, four assists, four points and two steals. Brock also played soccer at EHT.
"He brought a level of stability to us, and he brought a calm nature to some of the young guys," Bell said.
Lopez said beating St. Joseph was a statement win for next season, especially since EHT will return most of its team.
"You couldn't ask for a better storybook ending," Bell said.
St. Joseph; 14 13 16 17 — 60
EHT; 9 19 24 14 — 66
EHT—D. Germann 21, Dodd 16, Glenn 13, Brock 4, J. Germann 2.
SJ— Pierce 20, Thomas 13, Rodriguez 10, Stafford 9, Sydnor 4, McGraw 4.
3-pointer—Dodd (2), D. Germann (2), Glenn (2), Lopez EHT; Rodriguez (2).
Records—EHT 14-1; St. Joseph 12-2.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.