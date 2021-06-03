Cape May Tech beats Buena for first ever playoff baseball win

Cinnaminson (12-7) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

(4) Barnegat 10, Middle Twp. 0: Jared Schworn earned the win for Barnegat (13-7). He struck out two in four innings. Michael Adelizzi struck out six in five innings for Middle (7-18).

(6) Delsea Reg. 8, (11) Oakcrest 1: Sean Lynch singled in Adrian Firpo for Oakcrest (10-13). Matt Vega struck out three in four innings. For Delsea (17-7), Landon Burns and Luca Gebhard each had two RBIs.

South Jersey Group III first round

(6) Hammonton 10, (11) Toms River East 0: Lucas Destefano hit a two-run homer for Hammonton (13-7). DJ Adamucci singled, doubled, scored a run and drove in three. Jared Beebe hit three times, scored twice, drove in two and doubled. Joe Perna scored twice. David Humphries struck out four in five innings.

Michael Florie and Bobby Sabatino each singled for Toms River East (6-11). The sixth-seeded Blue Devils will travel to third-seeded Central Regional in the quarterfinals Saturday.

(4) Moorestown 10, (13) Cumberland Reg. 0: Tyler Zeck singled for Cumberland (8-12). Josh Bonham struck out two in 5 1/3 innings. Joey Morrissey drove in three runs for Moorestown (12-4).