Cape-Atlantic League stars Griffin, Davis bolster Rutgers' signing-day bounty

Keshon Griffin, Carnell Davis and 20 other high school prospects officially signed their national letters of intent to Rutgers University as the early signing period began Wednesday.
Rutgers also locked up wide receiver and transfer Joshua Youngblood, who played at Kansas State in 2019 and was named the Big 12 Conference Special Teams Player of the Year.
Griffin, Davis and Youngblood are among 14 of the 23-member recruiting class who will enroll in January and begin practice in March.
Griffin is a standout defensive end at St. Joseph Academy. Davis, who played his senior season at Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida, is a Galloway Township native and former St. Augustine Prep wide receiver.
“We are thrilled with the class we were able to sign,” coach Greg Schiano said. “It’s just another step in the right direction building this program.”
Schiano added that it was weird to have signing day in the middle of a game week while the team was preparing to face Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. Friday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
Griffin is one of six defensive linemen that Rutgers recruited. Schiano noted that the defensive line is one of the most important positions other than quarterback because “if you have a tough defensive line, it makes your entire program tough.”
“I consider it a must to go recruit defensive linemen every year,” said Schiano, who praised each one, especially the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Griffin.
“Keshon Griffin is a big athlete and can do a lot of different things,” Schiano said. “He is only going to get bigger, stronger and faster. One of the things that I really like about our class is the speed and the length that we have.
“If we can continue to get bigger, longer and faster over the years, and they’re a cultural fit, that’s how you really improve as a football team.”
This season, Griffin recorded 42 tackles (10 for loss), 16 quarterback hurries and three sacks, earning second-team Press All-Star honors.
“I think with Keshon, he is just all of the above,” Schiano said. “I think he is a cultural fit. I think he is long, fast and going to get incredibly strong when he works with (Rutgers Director of Sports Performance) Jay Butler.”
Davis finished his senior season with 18 receptions for 311 yards and three touchdowns for Eau Gallie. He is one of the five wideouts in this class.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver had 19 catches for 384 yards and seven touchdowns during his junior season at St. Augustine in 2019 and was a first-team Press All-Star.
“He is another big, long, fast receiver,” Schiano said. “I really like Carnell, tremendous competitor. I mean an intense competitor. He reminds me of guys that I coached in the past. Big receivers, strong receivers. He really comes off the ball. He is a big man.
“I’m excited about that. I think the receivers we are bringing in will be a really good mix to what we already have in the program.”
Rutgers recruited 11 players from New Jersey, including defensive back Alijah Clark from Camden, two from Pennsylvania and one each from Maryland and Virginia. Schiano noted he loves going after local talent.
“We have a lot of good football players in our region,” said Schiano, who raised his hand when talking about the trajectory of the program. “We are never going to be handcuffed to people from her or from there, but for us to be successful we have to be successful in our own backyard.
“It’s not where we need to be, but it’s certainly a start.”
Recruiting became challenging once the NCAA instituted a dead period due to the pandemic, meaning prospects couldn’t take official visits to schools, and coaches were prohibited from traveling to see players. Schiano and his coaches did virtual tours of the campus and facilities and had about seven or eight videoconferences with recruits and their families.
“The one thing I loved about this class, we recruited them for a long time and we know them very, very well, and it really was the culmination of everything that has already happened,” Schiano said. “These guys already feel like they are a part of our team (and) family. So it was really great to officially get them a part of our family.”
Big Ten announces defensive team
The Big Ten announced its all-conference defensive teams Tuesday (there were two separate lists, one voted on by just conference coaches and another by just media members). Linebacker Olakunle Fatukaski made the first team (media) and second team (coaches). Defensive back Tre Avery made the third team (coaches and media). Defensive linemen Mike Tverdov, Julius Turner and Michael Dwumfour, defensive back Christian Izien (each coaches and media), linebacker Tyshon Fogg (media) and defensive backs and Brendon White (coaches) and Avery Young (media) were all honorable mention.
Rutgers recruiting class
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown
|High School
|Zaire Angoy
|DL
|6-3
|310
|Irvington, N.J.
|Irvington
|Khayri Banton •
|LB
|6-3
|220
|East Orange, N.J.
|West Side
|Alijah Clark •
|DB
|6-2
|180
|Camden, N.J.
|Camden
|Carnell Davis •
|WR
|6-2
|170
|Galloway, N.J.
|Eau Gallie
|Austin Dean
|LB
|6-2
|215
|Tampa, Fla.
|Berkeley Prep
|Brayden Fox •
|WR
|6-3
|200
|Canton, Ohio
|Archbishop Hoban
|Zach Goodale
|WR
|6-0
|170
|Toms River, N.J.
|Toms River North
|Keshon Griffin •
|DL
|6-4
|245
|Sicklerville, N.J.
|St. Joseph Academy
|Kyonte Hamilton
|TE
|6-4
|230
|District Heights, Md.
|Georgetown Prep
|Henry Hughes Jr. •
|DL
|6-5
|230
|Tampa, Fla.
|Tampa Bay Tech
|Desmond Igbinosun
|DB
|6-3
|200
|Union, N.J.
|Union
|Ryan Keeler •
|DL
|5-Jun
|250
|Chicago, Ill.
|Nazareth Academy
|Shaquan Loyal •
|DB
|Jun-00
|180
|Newark, N.J.
|West Side
|Shawn Munnerlyn •
|TE
|5-Jun
|205
|Columbus, Ohio
|Independence
|Tyler Needham •
|OL
|5-Jun
|280
|Newton, Pa.
|William Penn Charter
|Max Patterson •
|WR
|Jun-00
|165
|Arlington, Va.
|Yorktown
|Al-Shadee Salaam
|ATH
|9-May
|175
|East Orange, N.J.
|East Orange
|Cam’Ron Stewart
|DL
|4-Jun
|225
|Shillington, Pa.
|Governor Mifflin
|Zack Taylor •
|LS
|Jun-00
|220
|Parsippany, N.J.
|Parsippany Hills
|Jordan Thompson •
|DL
|3-Jun
|225
|Parsippany, N.J.
|Parsippany Hills
|Kevin Toth Jr.
|OL
|6-Jun
|270
|Hudson, Ohio
|Hudson
|Joshua Youngblood •
|WR
|10-May
|180
|Tampa, Fla.
|Berkeley Prep
|Gus Zilinskas
|OL
|3-Jun
|265
|Englewood, Colo.
|Cherry Creek
