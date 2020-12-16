Cape-Atlantic League stars Griffin, Davis bolster Rutgers' signing-day bounty

“I’m excited about that. I think the receivers we are bringing in will be a really good mix to what we already have in the program.”

Rutgers recruited 11 players from New Jersey, including defensive back Alijah Clark from Camden, two from Pennsylvania and one each from Maryland and Virginia. Schiano noted he loves going after local talent.

“We have a lot of good football players in our region,” said Schiano, who raised his hand when talking about the trajectory of the program. “We are never going to be handcuffed to people from her or from there, but for us to be successful we have to be successful in our own backyard.

“It’s not where we need to be, but it’s certainly a start.”

Recruiting became challenging once the NCAA instituted a dead period due to the pandemic, meaning prospects couldn’t take official visits to schools, and coaches were prohibited from traveling to see players. Schiano and his coaches did virtual tours of the campus and facilities and had about seven or eight videoconferences with recruits and their families.