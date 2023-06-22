Following are the Cape-Atlantic League spring sports All-Stars as selected by its coaches.
These All-Stars are separate from the ones The Press chooses and will be published starting next week.
Golf
All-Stars: Owen Doyle, Absegami; Dylan Guercioni, Cedar Creek; Patrick Foley, Mainland Reg.; Luke Tappeiner, Mainland Reg.; Daniel Herzchel, Mainland Reg.; Philip Stefanowicz, Mainland Reg.; Alex Bayham, Ocean City; Cam Yoa, Ocean City; Pat O’Hara, St. Augustine; Anthony Galinus, St. Augustine
Honorable mentions: Paul Swift, Atlantic City; Evan Ramos, Absegami; Jonathon Blasberg, Buena Reg.; Joseph Clark, Cape May Tech; Hunter Stubley, Cedar Creek; Juliana Duggan, Egg Harbor Twp.; Nicolas Iuliucci, Hammonton; Alex Sekela, Lower Cape May Reg.; Keller Tannehill, Mainland Reg.; Jacob Radzieta, Middle Twp.; Owen Gilson, Millville; Andrew Smith, Oakcrest; Sam Ritti, Ocean City; 17 Dom Palastina, St. Augustine
American Conference coach/champion: Andre Clements/Mainland Reg.
National Conference coach/champion: Anthony D’Aleo/Lower Cape May Reg.
Boys tennis
All-Stars: Singles — Matthew Sooy, Millville; Gregory Burgess, Vineland; Simon Hardin, Middle Twp.; Alex Wise, Mainland Reg.; Antonio Strafella, Atlantic City; Vinny Polistina, St. Augustine; Charles DiCicco, Ocean City; Colin Morrissey, Absegami; Doubles — Will Casterline/Steve Berrodin, Middle Twp.; Patrick Lonergan/Jackson Barnes, Ocean City
Honorable mentions: Michael Brown, Hammonton; Dan Perez, Cedar Creek; Chris Guillen, Mainland Reg.; Jeronimo Ruiz, Atlantic City; Jake Harris, Buena Reg.; Thomas Pham, Oakcrest; Vincent Zheng, EHT; Roberto Hernandez, Bridgeton; Justen Wen, Middle Twp.; Cole Polistina, St. Augustine; Khush Brahmbhatt, Absegami; Dustin Nguyen, Lower Cape May Reg.
American Conference coach/champion: Vince Luciano/Vineland
National Conference coach/champion: Chris Connolly/Mainland Reg. and Tim Kelley/Ocean City
Boys volleyball
All-Stars: Chikaodi Wokocha, OH, Absegami; Michael Nammour, setter, EHT; Alec Barnes, middle, EHT; Jonathon Baez, middle, Pleasantville; Christofer Enagelista-Secundino, seter, Pleasantville; John Howard III, middle, Pleasantville; Francisco Velasquez, oppo, Oakcrest; Xavier Vazquez, setter, Absegami; Erich Perez, libero, ACIT; Tim Creelman, OH, ACIT
Honorable mentions: Nasir Hernandez-Haines, Absegami; Antwan Cannazares, ACIT; Anthony Farrell, Cedar Creek; Chriistiian Vichienrat, EHT; Sebastian Pangin, Hammonton; Jordan Small, Oakcrest; Daniel Garcia, Pleasantville; Cooper Kane, St. Augustine
American Conference coach/champion: Tim Newkirk/Pleasantville and Christian Wiech/EHT
Girls track and field
All-Stars: Amalinally Pemberton, 100M, ACIT; Sunya Powell, 100M, Pleasantville; Jadiah Garrett, 200M, Absegami; Royanah Farmer, 200M, Oakcrest; Hannah Ross, 400M, Absegami; Mikayla Surles, 400M, Pleasantville; Emma Crozier-Carole, 100H, Mainland Reg.; Iyanna Bennett, 100H, Middle Twp.; Amari Pinkett, 400H, EHT; Ashlynn Newton, 800M, Vineland; Gillian Lovett, 1,600M, Mainland Reg.; Georgina Chalow, 1,600M, Vineland; Maeve Smith, 3,200M, Ocean City; Elaina Styer, long jump, Ocean City; Iyanna Bennett, triple jump, Middle Twp.; Kalla Tocci-Rogers, high jump, Mainland Reg.; Ciara DiMauro, high jump, Middle Twp.; Maya Scannell, pole vault, Absegami; Mitra Sampson, shot put, Hammonton; Emma Peretti, discus, Hammonton; Leah Howard, javelin, Millville; Samia Ghazaz, Sarina Pollino, Radiyyah Reynolds, Makya Thomas, 4x400, Absegami; Timaya McGowan, Breana Perez, Eternity Roberts, Mikayla Surles, 4x400, Pleasantville.
Honorable mentions: Chiamaka Wokocha, Absegami; Taison Parker, Atlantic City; Alani White, ACIT; Adelina Wilks, Bridgeton; Anaya Jones, Buena Reg., Daizhaé Brown, Cedar Creek; Juliana Dogostino, Hammonton; Cece Bell, Holy Spirit; Jenna Hill, Lower Cape May Reg.; Paige Bonczek, Mainland Reg.; Sofia Jurusz, Middle Twp.; Nina Watts, Millville; Georgia Rowley, Oakcrest; Callie Duff, Ocean City; Rylee Howerton, OLMA; Diana Ruiz, Pleasantville; Alyssa Vogt, St. Joseph; Eve Ortiz, Vineland.
American Conference coach/champion: Mike Columbo/Mainland Reg.
National Conference coach/champion: Kelsey Greene/Middle Twp.
Boys track and field
All-Stars: Leo Pierre, 100M, Mainland Reg.; Xander Roberts-Bogin, 200M, Pleasantville; Xander Roberts-Bogin, 400M, Pleasantville; Clayton Husta, 110H, Oakcrest; Will Spollen, 400IH, Mainland Reg.; Johnny Flammer, 800M, Holy Spirit; Matt Winterbottom, 1,600M, Cedar Creek; Nick Scarangelli, 3,200M, Ocean City; Desi Stroud, long jump, ACIT; Mawali Osunniyi, triple jump, Mainland Reg.; Mawali Osunniyi, high jump, Mainland Reg.; Ryan Merlino, pole vault, Oakcrest; Gabrielle St. Juste, shot put, Pleasantville; Mandel Pettiford, discus, Cedar Creek; Connor Ha, javelin, Cedar Creek; Jermaine Nelson, Brabdon St. Graham, Yusuf Golden, Xander Roberts-Bogin, 4x400, Pleasantville; Isaiah Davenport, high jump, Pleasantville; Laws, Sample, Scott, Stroud, 4x400, ACIT; Alesi Echevarria, 400IH, Atlantic City; Jack Cura, 1,600M, Lower Cape May Reg.; Yusuf Golden, 100M, Plesasantville; Andrae Johnson, 800M, Oakcrest; Will Murray, long jump, Mainland Reg.; Micah Walker, discus, Oakcrest; Sean Dever, javelin, EHT.
Honorable mentions: Gabriel Wilkins, Absegami; Allen Packard, Atlantic City; Myles Laws, ACIT; Bryan Hernandez, Bridgeton; Yandel Montanez, Buena Reg.; Ryan Hassa, Ceder Creek; Ahmad Fogg, EHT; Christian Medina, Hammonton; Jason Lews, Holy Spirit; Eirnin Arnold, Lower Cape May Reg.; Andrew Ramos, Mainland Reg.; Owen Haas, Middle Twp.; Taron Haile, Millville; LaMarc Rex, Oakcrest; Luke Halbruner, Ocean City; Elijah Marable, Pleasantville; Peter Tampellini, St. Augustine, Richard Chandler, St. Joseph; Elijah McCullough, Vineland.
American Conference coach/champion: Joe Lucchio/EHT
National Conference coach/champion: Dwight Melton, Cedar Creek
Boys lacrosse
All-Stars: Pat Grimley, midfield, Ocean City; Macky Bonner, midfield, Lower Cape May Reg.; Joe DeGaetano, offense, Mainland Reg.; Dylan Dwyer, midfield, Ocean City; Taj Turner, offense, Lower Cape May Reg.; Jack Venneman, midfield, Mainland Reg.; Stanley Marczyk, offense, Holy Spirit; Paul Tjoumakaris, defense, Ocean City; Sean Burns, midfield, Holy Spirit; Jack Davis, offense, Ocean City; Charlie Schutta, offense, Ocean City; Brad Smith, midfield, Egg Harbor Twp.; Anthony Hermenau, offense, Holy Spirit; Sean Finan, defense, Holy Spirit; John Moyer, midfield, Ocean City; Jason Bishop, offense, Cedar Creek; Tom Shagren, offense, Middle Twp.; Nick Gargan, offense, Egg Harbor Twp.
Honorable mentions: Nicky Fortis, defense, Absegami; Joe Berrodin, defense, Middle Twp.; Winfield Dunn, goalie, Ocean City; Carter Mostecki, goalie, Mainland Reg.; Matthew Ohlsen, goalie, EHT; Quinten Hagen, goalie, Lower Cape May Reg.; Jonah Corkhill, goalie, Holy Spirit; Dakota Runkle, goalie, Vineland; Bryan Dougherty, goalie, Cedar Creek; William Will, defense, Oakcrest; Joey Staines, goalie, Atlantic City
American Conference coach/champion: Joe LaTorre/Ocean City
National Conference coach/champion: Cole Blackley/Lower Cape May Reg.
Girls lacrosse
All-Stars: Mia McColl, midfield, Cedar Creek; Hanna Watson, attack, Holy Spirit; Andi Helphenstine, defense, Ocean City; Delainey Sutley, midfield, Ocean City; Maddie Abbott, midfield, Holy Spirit; Ava Sheeran, midfield, Mainland Reg.; Tessa Huber, midfield, Lower Cape May Reg.; Abbie Teefy, attack, Middle Twp.; Julianna Duff, defense, Ocean City; Drew Coyle, defense, OLMA; Suhayla Johnson-Ramirez, goalie, Egg Harbor Twp.; Gracie Pierce, midfield, Ocean City; Jane Meade, midfield, Mainland Reg.; Rylie Gemberling, attack, OLMA; Alexandra Dounoulis, midfield, Atlantic City; Sienna Calhoun, defense, Holy Spirit; Madi Wenner, midfield, Ocean City
Honorable mentions: Sarah Glass, midfield, Absegami; Mia D’Arco, midfield, Atlantic City; Mia D’Arco, attack, Cedar Creek; Skyler Wood, midfield, Egg Harbor Twp.; Skyler Wood, midfield, Holy Spirit; Ally Walsh, goalie, Lower Cape May Reg.; Lynn McLaughlin, defense, Mainland Reg.; Maddyn McAnaney, midfield, Middle Twp.; Maren Woodman, midfield, Millville; Maren Woodman, midfield, Oakcrest; Maren Woodman, defense, Ocean City; Gabrielle Eaise, midfield, OLMA
American Conference coach/champion: Lesley Graham/Ocean City
National Conference coach/champion: Georgina Morrell/OLMA
CAL coach/champion: Lesley Graham/Ocean City
Baseball
All-Stars: Cameron Flukey, pitcher, Egg Harbor Twp.; Wayne Hill, outfield, Millville; Michael Deblasio, pitcher, Absegami; Hunter Ray, outfield, Lower Cape May Reg.; Evan Taylor, infield, Ocean City; Drew Hains, infield, Hammonton; Sergio Droz, infield, Millville; CJ Furey, pitcher, St. Augustine; Yen Rodriguez, infield/outfield, Vineland; Xavier Cortez, infield/pitcher, Vineland; Joe Sheeran, outfield, Mainland Reg.; Tanner Oliva, infield/pitcher, Cape May Tech; Jacob Cagna, infield, Egg Harbor Twp.; Marco Levari, pitcher, St. Augustine; Ryley Betts, catcher, Buena Regional
Honorable mentions: Matthew Johansen, catcher, Absegami; Jackson Barrie, outfield, Atlantic City; Marshon Green, utility, Bridgeton; Trey Carano, infield, Buena Reg.; Nick Boehm, pitcher, Cape May Tech; Tyler McCorriston, catcher, Cedar Creek; Jason Salsbery, infield, Egg Harbor Twp.; Matt McAleer, outfield, Hammonton; Ryan Mallen, outfield, Holy Spirit; Evan Shoffler, infield, Lower Cape May Reg.; Nick Wagner, infield, Mainland Reg.; Tyler McDevitt, pitcher, Middle Twp.; Connor Lacy, infield/pitcher, Millville; Will Grayson, pitcher, Oakcrest; Duke McCarron, designated hitter, Ocean City; Joshue Matos, outfield, Pleasantville; Joey Erace, infield, St. Augustine; Jimmy Mantuano outfield/pitcher, St. Joseph; Yoan Feliz, outfield, Vineland
American Conference coach/champion: Mike Bylone/St. Augustine
National Conference coach/champion: Tom Carney/Buena Reg.
United Conference coach/champion: Ryan Slaney/Lower Cape May Reg.
CAL coach/champion: Kyle Jones/Vineland
Softball
All-Stars: Madison Dollard, infield, Egg Harbor Twp.; Alexa Panagopoylos, infield, Hammonton; Madison Biddle, shortstop, Egg Harbor Twp.; Jessica Mooney, pitcher, Ocean Cithy; Liz Martin, pitcher/infield, Cedar Creek; Gabriella Cruz, pitcher, Middle Twp.; Kendall Mazur, right field, Millville; Emma Douglas, pitcher, OLMA; Maddie Cantoni, catcher, Vineland; Macky Segich, outfield, Ocean City; Ava Fisher, pitcher, St. Joseph; Laylah Collins, shortstop, Buena Reg.; Sofia Spatocco, outfield, Egg Harbor Twp.; Alyssa Bailey, catacher, Absegami; Morgan Harrell-Alvarez, second base, Vineland
Honorable mentions: Tori Smith, Absegami; Rosie Miltenberger, Atlantic City; Sophia Philippou, ACIT; Mallory Pisano, Bridgeton; Cami Johnson, Buena Reg.; Devin Muir, Cape May Tech; Kelsey McFadden, Cedar Creek; Payton Colbert, Egg Harbor Twp.; Ava Divello, Hammonton; Lily Hagan, Holy Spirit; Jenna Ziemba, Lower Cape May Reg.; Bella D’Agostino, Mainland Reg.; Juliet Thompson, Middle Twp.; Novalee Bybel, Millville; Carly Angelo, Oakcrest; Brooke Douglas, Ocean City; Sam Mazzone, OLMA; Aiddys Ramirez, Pleasantville; Macie Jacquet, St. Joseph; Gyanna Porecca, Vineland; Rebecca Cessna, Wildwood Catholic
American Conference coach/champion: Kristi Troster/Egg Harbor Twp.
National Conference coach/champion: Carrie Merritt/Ocean City
United Conference coach/champion: Dennis Smith/Holy Spirit
CAL coach/champion: Kristi Troster/Egg Harbor Twp.
