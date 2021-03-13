Canale sisters lead Pirates girls swimmers

Sisters Marlee and Kendra Canale each won two individual races and a relay to lead the host Cedar Creek girls swimming team to a 103-67 win over Oakcrest on Saturday at the George L. Hess Educational Complex.
The Pirates (3-4) are ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11.
Marlee Canale, a senior, won the 200-meter individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Kendra, a freshman, took the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
They combined with Julia Flynn and Abigail Clapp to win the last race, the 400 freestyle relay.
For 10th-ranked Oakcrest, Sadie Crispell won the 100 breaststroke and had two relay wins. Tiffany Tran anchored both winning Falcons relay teams.
At George L. Hess Educational Comlex, meters
200 medley relay—O (Jade McCoy, Sadie Crispell, Cate LaRoche, Tiffany Tran) 2:20.87
200 freestyle—Kendra Canale CC 2:34.49
200 IM—Marlee Canale CC 2:41.52
50 freestyle—Amber Klose CC 31.70
100 butterfly—K. Canale CC 1:15.27
100 freestyle—Julie Flynn 1:10.55
400 freestyle—Alana Crosson CC 5:47.37
200 freestyle relay—O (Carina Costa, Hannah Tran, Crispell, T. Tran) 2:09.07
100 backstroke—M. Canale CC 1:12.83
100 breaststroke—Crispell O 1:24.58
400 freestyle relay—CC (Flynn, Abigail Clapp, K. Canale, M. Canale) 4:45.88
Records—CC 3-4.
From Friday
No. 2 Egg Harbor Twp. 113,
No. 11 Cape May Tech 51
At Cape May County Special Services School, yards
200 medley relay—EHT 2:02.94
200 freestyle—Lauren Greenleaf EHT 2:12.03
200 IM—Lindsay Robbins CMT 2:27.45
50 freestyle—Jacque Jamison CMT 29.56
100 butterfly—Kayla Nguyen EHT 1:00.31
100 freestyle—Ava McDonough EHT 57.01
500 freestyle—Katie Carlos EHT 5:44.80
200 freestyle relay—EHT 1:59.43
100 backstroke—McDonough EHT 1:02.53
100 breaststroke—Greenleaf EHT 1:18.90
400 freestyle relay—EHT 4:22.10
Records—EHT 6-1; CMT 0-7.
Boys/coed swimming
No. 9 Cedar Creek 106,
Oakcrest 58
At George L. Hess Educational Complex, meters
200 medley relay—CC (Andres Carpio, Matthew McCollum, Jonathan Nass, Matthew Winterbottom) 2:08.79
200 freestyle—Michael Bolger CC 2:18.42
200 IM—Carpio CC 2:32.81
50 freestyle—David Gutierrez CC 27.52
100 butterfly—Brian Tran O N/T
100 freestyle—Bolger CC 1:00.19
400 freestyle—Nate Ranger O 5:08.91
200 freestyle relay—CC (McCollum, Gutierrez, Winterbottom, Bolger) 1:54.91
100 backstroke—Carpio CC 1:06.91
100 breaststroke—Seth Glonek CC 1:22.19
400 freestyle relay—CC (Carpio, Nass, Gutierrez, Bolger) 4:21.01
Records—CC 3-5.
Lower Cape May Reg. 118,
Wildwood Catholic 48
At Joseph Von Savage Pool, yards
200 medley relay—LCM (Kaitlyn Crouthamel, Blaise McKeown, Justin Melli, Anderson Ryan) 2:04.84
200 freestyle—Max Souder LCM 2:16
200 IM—Zeb Hinker LCM 2:19.75
50 freestyle—Melli LCM 25.06
100 butterfly—Hinker LCM 2:19.75
100 freestyle—Melli LCM 55.16
500 freestyle—Crouthamel LCM 5:38.47
200 freestyle relay—LCM (Matt Eck, Ryan, Souder, Hinker) 1:47.31
100 backstroke—Crouthamel LCM 1:05.34
100 breaststroke—McKeown LCM 1:22.00
400 freestyle relay—LCM (Melli, Souder, Crouthamel, Hinker) 3:56.72
Records—LCM 5-1.
From Friday
No. 7 Vineland 123,
Millville 42
At Vineland, meters
200 medley relay—V (Trevor Nolan, Will Delgado, Noah Jones, RJ Franceschini) 2:04.25
200 freestyle—Lucas Merighi V 2:14.20
200 IM—Michael Giardino V 2:31.56
50 freestyle—Franceschini V 27.97
100 butterfly—Jones V 1:05.31
100 freestyle—Jesse Karcher M 1:03.02
400 freestyle—Giardino V 4:34.36
200 freestyle relay—V (Franceschini, Ryan Russo, Delgado, Jones) 1:58.59
100 backstroke—Nolan V 1:10.08
100 breaststroke—Merighi V 1:20.05
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.