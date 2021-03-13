 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Canale sisters lead Pirates girls swimmers
0 comments

Canale sisters lead Pirates girls swimmers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hsliveswimmingholder

Sisters Marlee and Kendra Canale each won two individual races and a relay to lead the host Cedar Creek girls swimming team to a 103-67 win over Oakcrest on Saturday at the George L. Hess Educational Complex.

The Pirates (3-4) are ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11.

Marlee Canale, a senior, won the 200-meter individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Kendra, a freshman, took the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.

They combined with Julia Flynn and Abigail Clapp to win the last race, the 400 freestyle relay.

For 10th-ranked Oakcrest, Sadie Crispell won the 100 breaststroke and had two relay wins. Tiffany Tran anchored both winning Falcons relay teams.

At George L. Hess Educational Comlex, meters

200 medley relay—O (Jade McCoy, Sadie Crispell, Cate LaRoche, Tiffany Tran) 2:20.87

200 freestyle—Kendra Canale CC 2:34.49

200 IM—Marlee Canale CC 2:41.52

50 freestyle—Amber Klose CC 31.70

100 butterfly—K. Canale CC 1:15.27

100 freestyle—Julie Flynn 1:10.55

400 freestyle—Alana Crosson CC 5:47.37

200 freestyle relay—O (Carina Costa, Hannah Tran, Crispell, T. Tran) 2:09.07

100 backstroke—M. Canale CC 1:12.83

100 breaststroke—Crispell O 1:24.58

400 freestyle relay—CC (Flynn, Abigail Clapp, K. Canale, M. Canale) 4:45.88

Records—CC 3-4.

From Friday

No. 2 Egg Harbor Twp. 113,

No. 11 Cape May Tech 51

At Cape May County Special Services School, yards

200 medley relay—EHT 2:02.94

200 freestyle—Lauren Greenleaf EHT 2:12.03

200 IM—Lindsay Robbins CMT 2:27.45

50 freestyle—Jacque Jamison CMT 29.56

100 butterfly—Kayla Nguyen EHT 1:00.31

100 freestyle—Ava McDonough EHT 57.01

500 freestyle—Katie Carlos EHT 5:44.80

200 freestyle relay—EHT 1:59.43

100 backstroke—McDonough EHT 1:02.53

100 breaststroke—Greenleaf EHT 1:18.90

400 freestyle relay—EHT 4:22.10

Records—EHT 6-1; CMT 0-7.

Boys/coed swimming

No. 9 Cedar Creek 106,

Oakcrest 58

At George L. Hess Educational Complex, meters

200 medley relay—CC (Andres Carpio, Matthew McCollum, Jonathan Nass, Matthew Winterbottom) 2:08.79

200 freestyle—Michael Bolger CC 2:18.42

200 IM—Carpio CC 2:32.81

50 freestyle—David Gutierrez CC 27.52

100 butterfly—Brian Tran O N/T

100 freestyle—Bolger CC 1:00.19

400 freestyle—Nate Ranger O 5:08.91

200 freestyle relay—CC (McCollum, Gutierrez, Winterbottom, Bolger) 1:54.91

100 backstroke—Carpio CC 1:06.91

100 breaststroke—Seth Glonek CC 1:22.19

400 freestyle relay—CC (Carpio, Nass, Gutierrez, Bolger) 4:21.01

Records—CC 3-5.

Lower Cape May Reg. 118,

Wildwood Catholic 48

At Joseph Von Savage Pool, yards

200 medley relay—LCM (Kaitlyn Crouthamel, Blaise McKeown, Justin Melli, Anderson Ryan) 2:04.84

200 freestyle—Max Souder LCM 2:16

200 IM—Zeb Hinker LCM 2:19.75

50 freestyle—Melli LCM 25.06

100 butterfly—Hinker LCM 2:19.75

100 freestyle—Melli LCM 55.16

500 freestyle—Crouthamel LCM 5:38.47

200 freestyle relay—LCM (Matt Eck, Ryan, Souder, Hinker) 1:47.31

100 backstroke—Crouthamel LCM 1:05.34

100 breaststroke—McKeown LCM 1:22.00

400 freestyle relay—LCM (Melli, Souder, Crouthamel, Hinker) 3:56.72

Records—LCM 5-1.

From Friday

No. 7 Vineland 123,

Millville 42

At Vineland, meters

200 medley relay—V (Trevor Nolan, Will Delgado, Noah Jones, RJ Franceschini) 2:04.25

200 freestyle—Lucas Merighi V 2:14.20

200 IM—Michael Giardino V 2:31.56

50 freestyle—Franceschini V 27.97

100 butterfly—Jones V 1:05.31

100 freestyle—Jesse Karcher M 1:03.02

400 freestyle—Giardino V 4:34.36

200 freestyle relay—V (Franceschini, Ryan Russo, Delgado, Jones) 1:58.59

100 backstroke—Nolan V 1:10.08

100 breaststroke—Merighi V 1:20.05

400 freestyle relay—V (Jason Wheeler, Michael DeVito, Jake Murie, Merighi) 4:41.11.

Records—Vineland 3-0.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mainland girls, St. Augustine hold down top spots in swimming Elite 11s
High School Live

Mainland girls, St. Augustine hold down top spots in swimming Elite 11s

The format of The Press Elite 11 swim rankings has been changed to adapt to this pandemic-affected season. Instead of ranking teams from all across South Jersey, the Elite 11 will include only teams in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

Rankings are made by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s rankings in parentheses.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News