Camryn Dirkes scores in OT, Mainland edges Cedar Creek: Late Wednesday roundup
Camryn Dirkes scores in OT, Mainland edges Cedar Creek: Late Wednesday roundup

hslivesoccer.jpg

Camryn Dirkes scored in the second overtime to lead the Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday

Genevieve Morrison made six saves for the Mustangs (3-1-1). Olivia Vaneli made 21 saves for Cedar Creek (2-2).

Southern Reg. 2, Toms River South 1: Gianna Simon scored twice in the first half for the Rams (3-1-1). Rory Hagen and Sarah Boyd each finished with an assist. Leah Morrin made seven saves. Erin Cox scored the lone goal for Toms River South (3-3-1).

Boys Soccer

Bridgeton 1, Egg Harbor Twp. 0: Dawayne Small scored in the first half off an assists. from Brandon Tlatelpa for Bridgeton (2-3). The Eagles fell to 4-3. No further information was available.

Pennsville 3, Wildwood 2: Javier Delao scored once to go with an assist for the Warriors (3-3). Gavin Burns scored once. Kelan Miller finished with an assist. Alessandro Sanzone made 12 saves. Dylan Rinner scored once to go with an assist for Pennsville (3-2-1). Cyle Willis made eight saves.

Atlantic Christian 3, Kings Christian 1: Aaron Glancey scored twice for Atlantic Christian. Chase Leach scored on a free kick in the 61st minute. Chase Leach added an assist. Atlantic Christian finished with seven shots on goal and six corner kicks.

Lacey Twp. 3, Pinelands 1: Jason Marchitello and Dom Iorio each scored once and added an assist for the Lions (5-0-1). Logan Gross scored once. James Cahill for the Wildcats (3-3). Aaron Johnson made 14 saves.

Field Hockey

No. 10 Southern Reg. 2, Toms River South 0: Jessica Bruther and Olivia Davis each scored once for the Rams (5-1), who are ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. Diedre Jones and Bella English each finished with an assist. Skylar Falk made three saves. Adrianna Goodwin made 14 saves for Toms River (5-2). 

Cedar Creek 2, Middle Township 0: Riley Demarco and Paige Bonner each scored one goal for the Pirates (5-2). Delfina Vanelli made eight saves.

Point Pleasant Borough 8, Pinelands Reg. 1: Kamryn Borden scored in the third quarter off an assist from Abby Romanek for the Wildcats (4-4). Julia Morrin made 12 saves. Ryane Fisahn and Caroline DeKenipp each scored twice and added an assist for Point Pleasant Borough (7-0).

Hammonton 7, Vineland 0: Brianna Gazzara, Abigail Goblirsch and Gracie Donio each scored once and added an assist for the Blue Devils (6-1). Anna Dankel, Maria Berenato, Chloe Comunale and Madison Gazzara each scored once. Giada Palmieri and Kylie Kozlowski each finished with an assists. Morgan Harrell-Alvarez made 27 saves for Vineland (0-6-1).

Girls Volleyball

No. 3 Southern Reg. 2, Central Reg. 0: Southern won 25-9, 25-19. Molly Regulski led with 16 assists to go with three digs and three service points for the Rams (4-5), who are ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Brianna Otto added 11 digs and for service points. Anna Malandro finished with seven service points and six digs. Corinne Hughes added seven kills.

Middle Twp. 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Middle (1-6) won 27-25, 16-25, 25-21. For the Caper Tigers (1-6), Audra Sockriter led with 10 service points to go with six aces. Mariah Klinger added five kills and three service points. Emily VanArtsdalen finished with four assists, four service points and four aces.

Absegami 2, Cedar Creek 1: Absegami won 27-25, 25-11, 25-20. Kileen Mcneill finished with four kills, five blocks and four service points for the Pirates ( 5-1). Lily Mathis added 12 digs. Tiernan James finished with 10 service points, four digs and two kills. No further information was available. 

No. 9 Pinelands Reg. 2, Jackson Liberty 0: Olivia Benson led eight kills for the Wildcats (5-1). Bailey Lawrence added 12 assists. Jayne Wilkinson finished with five kills. Molly Quigley-Sanborn added seven assists. No further information was available.

Girls Tennis

Ranney 4, Southern  Reg. 1

Singles—Alexandra Presutti R d. Gabby Bates 6-1, 6-3; Ella Brown S d. Adele Sobieski 1-6, 6-4, 10-8; Ellyana Perosi R d. Melissa Kolkhorst 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles—Summer Wilderotter and Gianna Pappalardo d. Andie Purks and Julie Simms 6-1, 6-2; Sophia Lennon and Anisha Mann d. Gabby Tapia and Maggie Arellano 6-0, 6-1.

Records—Ranney 5-0; Southern 3-2

Oakcrest 3, Middle Township 2

Singles—Sydney Groen O d. Sarina Wen 6-3, 6-2; Cece Capone O d. Serenity Carlos 6-2, 3-6, 7-6; Michaela Hearn O d. Sophia Zheng 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Doubles—Lily Zuzulock and Rylee Mcfadden MT d. Hannah Derringer and Vanessa Lee 6-1, 6-1; Sophia Elliot and Isabella Pasciucco MT d. Bindiya Dave and Samantha McDow 6-0, 6-0.

Records—Oakrest 3-4; Middle 2-4

Lower Cape May Reg. 5, Wildwood Catholic 0

Singles—Sam Mancuso d. Trina Frey 1-6, 6-4; Vika Simonsen d. Joanna McShaffy 6-1, 6-2; Delaney Brown d. Jamie Bogle 6-0,

Doubles—Marley Kronemeyer-Ina Nikolova d. Gianna Janesura-Gianna Balestriere 6-1, 6-0; Maddie Gilbert-Jayci Shivers d. Diosia Gasa-Perez-Gianna Ballastera 6-0, 6-0

Records—Lower 8-0; Wildwood Catholic 2-3.

