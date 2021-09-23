Camryn Dirkes scores in OT, Mainland edges Cedar Creek: Late Wednesday roundup

Camryn Dirkes scored in the second overtime to lead the Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday

Genevieve Morrison made six saves for the Mustangs (3-1-1). Olivia Vaneli made 21 saves for Cedar Creek (2-2).

Southern Reg. 2, Toms River South 1: Gianna Simon scored twice in the first half for the Rams (3-1-1). Rory Hagen and Sarah Boyd each finished with an assist. Leah Morrin made seven saves. Erin Cox scored the lone goal for Toms River South (3-3-1).

Boys Soccer

Bridgeton 1, Egg Harbor Twp. 0: Dawayne Small scored in the first half off an assists. from Brandon Tlatelpa for Bridgeton (2-3). The Eagles fell to 4-3. No further information was available.

Pennsville 3, Wildwood 2: Javier Delao scored once to go with an assist for the Warriors (3-3). Gavin Burns scored once. Kelan Miller finished with an assist. Alessandro Sanzone made 12 saves. Dylan Rinner scored once to go with an assist for Pennsville (3-2-1). Cyle Willis made eight saves.