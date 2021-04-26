Camaron Dunkle strikes out 9 to earn first varsity win for Bridgeton: Roundup

The Bridgeton High School baseball team scored four runs in the fourth inning and beat visiting Camden Academy Charter 6-3 on Monday.
Winning pitcher Camaron Dunkle earned his first varsity victory with a career-high nine strikeouts.
Freshman Dominic Ketterer worked a scoreless seventh inning for his first save. In the fourth, Jabril Bowman brought in a run with a sacrifice fly, and the Bulldogs (2-2) added three more runs on an error, a wild pitch and a passed ball. Ketterer had two RBIs.
From Saturday
Hammonton 10,
North. Burlington 6
Jared Beebe went 4 for 5 for visiting Hammonton (2-0) with a run and three RBIs. Northern Burlington (4-1) was previously unbeaten. Gavin West was 3 for 5 with a run and an RBI, Lucas Destefano had a home run and three RBIs. Drew Haines added two hits. Northern Burlington scored five runs in the first inning. Blue Devils pitcher Billy McAllister came on in relief in the first inning and got the win.
Hammonton also lost to Washington Township 5-4 Saturday and dropped to 2-1.
Girls lacrosse
Middle Township 13,
Cedar Creek 1
Abbie Teefy led visiting Middle (3-0) with three goals and Brianna Robinson scored two goals.
Eliza Billingham had a goal and two draw controls. Mia McColl scored for Cedar Creek (0-3) and added two ground balls and two forced turnovers.
Boys lacrosse
From Saturday
Ocean City 8,
Moorestown 4
Jake Schneider led visiting Ocean City (3-0) with three goals and two assists.
Brady Rauner and Nick Volpe each added two goals and Pat Grimley had a goal and an assist. Gavin Jackson had six saves for the win.
The score was tied at 4-4 at halftime.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.