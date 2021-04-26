Camaron Dunkle strikes out 9 to earn first varsity win for Bridgeton: Roundup

The Bridgeton High School baseball team scored four runs in the fourth inning and beat visiting Camden Academy Charter 6-3 on Monday.

Winning pitcher Camaron Dunkle earned his first varsity victory with a career-high nine strikeouts.

Freshman Dominic Ketterer worked a scoreless seventh inning for his first save. In the fourth, Jabril Bowman brought in a run with a sacrifice fly, and the Bulldogs (2-2) added three more runs on an error, a wild pitch and a passed ball. Ketterer had two RBIs.

From Saturday

Hammonton 10,

North. Burlington 6

Jared Beebe went 4 for 5 for visiting Hammonton (2-0) with a run and three RBIs. Northern Burlington (4-1) was previously unbeaten. Gavin West was 3 for 5 with a run and an RBI, Lucas Destefano had a home run and three RBIs. Drew Haines added two hits. Northern Burlington scored five runs in the first inning. Blue Devils pitcher Billy McAllister came on in relief in the first inning and got the win.

Hammonton also lost to Washington Township 5-4 Saturday and dropped to 2-1.

Girls lacrosse

Middle Township 13,

Cedar Creek 1