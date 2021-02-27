 Skip to main content
Calem Bowman leads Millville over Vineland for first win of season
Calem Bowman leads Millville over Vineland for first win of season

VINELAND — Calem Bowman was pretty pumped after the third-quarter buzzer Saturday.

The Millville High School junior grabbed a rebound and scored as time expired in the quarter to give the Thunderbolts their first lead of the game.

Bowman and his teammates never looked back.

Millville defeated county rival Vineland 59-55 in a Cape-Atlantic League West Division game for its first win of the season. Millville improved to 1-8. Vineland, ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, fell to 5-6.

“It feels great, especially against a rivalry team,” said Bowman, 17, of Millville. “It’s a big one.”

Millville trailed 25-22 at halftime and was down as much as seven in the third quarter. Khalon Foster made two 3-pointers for the Thunderbolts to help cut the deficit.

Bowman’s bucket at the buzzer gave Millville a 41-40 lead. He also scored while being fouled to start the fourth quarter and completed the 3-point play to make it 44-40.

Bowman finished with 13 points, including 5 for 7 from the free-throw line. Foster and Jabbar Barriento each led with 14 points.

“We stayed with each other,” said Bowman, a 6-foot-2 forward. “Unlike games (when) we argue with each other and things go the opposite way. We stayed with each other this game and just communicated all the way through.

“We just want to keep winning now the rest of the way.”

Ryan Williams and Antonio Gil each led with a game- high 17 points for Vineland. Gil made three 3s. The Fighting Clan was down as much as six late in the game and only trailed 53-51 with about 47 seconds remaining.

But they were forced to foul and ran out of chances.

“We played lazy defense,” said Williams, 18, of Vineland. “The dense was lazy on and off the ball, and we didn’t create enough pressure, and they came out with the win.”

Williams noted that his teammates became a little fatigued down the stretch but overall “it was a pretty good game,” he said.

The CAL realigned its divisions this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Millville competes with Elite 11 teams such as top-ranked St. Augustine Prep, No. 2 St. Joseph and Vineland, playing each team twice this winter.

Hammonton, which has won four straight and beat Millville 39-34 on Friday after trailing late in the fourth quarter, is also in the West Division. Millville  lost a close game to the Blue Devils on Feb. 3.

“I’m really proud of these kids,” Millville coach Mike Jones said. “To come back here (Saturday after the loss to Hammonton on Friday) against Vineland to get this win, it’s just awesome.

“Anytime we beat Vineland, it’s great, but especially under these circumstances. I am really proud of our guys. And Vineland is a very good team. This is a good win for us. It is a very good win.”

Jones said Saturday's offensive performance was the Thunderbolts' best  this season, saying his team has had trouble scoring. Zyahir Pickett scored 11.

“We were able to finish and figure out how to win (Saturday),” Jones said.

“To be up going into the fourth, the momentum really shifted, and we felt that and kept playing with that energy into the fourth quarter. I’m just really, really proud of them.”

Vineland has lost four in row. The Fighting Clan host Kingsway Regional on Monday.

“We just have to pick it up and play more team ball,” the 6-foot-1 senior forward said. “Play more aggressive defense, put pressure on the ball and just come out with a faster intensity.”

Millville; 12 10 19 18 — 59

Vineland; 12 13 15 15 — 55

M—Barriento 14, Foster 14, Bowman 13, Pickett 11, Bryant 5, Merrill 2.

V—Williams 17, Gil 17, Diggs 9, Holmes 8, Colon 4.

3-pointer—Foster (2) V; Gil (3), Holmes.

Records—Millville 1-8; Vineland 5-6.

+1 
Calem Boman

Calem Bowman

2021 Millville H.S. boys basketball team

 Patrick Mulranen / Staff Writer
+1 
Ryan Williams

Ryan Williams

2021 Vineland H.S. boys basketball team

 Patrick Mulranen / Staff Writer

​Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

