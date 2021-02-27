Calem Bowman leads Millville over Vineland for first win of season

VINELAND — Calem Bowman was pretty pumped after the third-quarter buzzer Saturday.
The Millville High School junior grabbed a rebound and scored as time expired in the quarter to give the Thunderbolts their first lead of the game.
Bowman and his teammates never looked back.
Millville defeated county rival Vineland 59-55 in a Cape-Atlantic League West Division game for its first win of the season. Millville improved to 1-8. Vineland, ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, fell to 5-6.
“It feels great, especially against a rivalry team,” said Bowman, 17, of Millville. “It’s a big one.”
Millville trailed 25-22 at halftime and was down as much as seven in the third quarter. Khalon Foster made two 3-pointers for the Thunderbolts to help cut the deficit.
Bowman’s bucket at the buzzer gave Millville a 41-40 lead. He also scored while being fouled to start the fourth quarter and completed the 3-point play to make it 44-40.
Bowman finished with 13 points, including 5 for 7 from the free-throw line. Foster and Jabbar Barriento each led with 14 points.
“We stayed with each other,” said Bowman, a 6-foot-2 forward. “Unlike games (when) we argue with each other and things go the opposite way. We stayed with each other this game and just communicated all the way through.
“We just want to keep winning now the rest of the way.”
Ryan Williams and Antonio Gil each led with a game- high 17 points for Vineland. Gil made three 3s. The Fighting Clan was down as much as six late in the game and only trailed 53-51 with about 47 seconds remaining.
But they were forced to foul and ran out of chances.
“We played lazy defense,” said Williams, 18, of Vineland. “The dense was lazy on and off the ball, and we didn’t create enough pressure, and they came out with the win.”
Williams noted that his teammates became a little fatigued down the stretch but overall “it was a pretty good game,” he said.
The CAL realigned its divisions this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Millville competes with Elite 11 teams such as top-ranked St. Augustine Prep, No. 2 St. Joseph and Vineland, playing each team twice this winter.
Hammonton, which has won four straight and beat Millville 39-34 on Friday after trailing late in the fourth quarter, is also in the West Division. Millville lost a close game to the Blue Devils on Feb. 3.
“I’m really proud of these kids,” Millville coach Mike Jones said. “To come back here (Saturday after the loss to Hammonton on Friday) against Vineland to get this win, it’s just awesome.
“Anytime we beat Vineland, it’s great, but especially under these circumstances. I am really proud of our guys. And Vineland is a very good team. This is a good win for us. It is a very good win.”
Jones said Saturday's offensive performance was the Thunderbolts' best this season, saying his team has had trouble scoring. Zyahir Pickett scored 11.
“We were able to finish and figure out how to win (Saturday),” Jones said.
“To be up going into the fourth, the momentum really shifted, and we felt that and kept playing with that energy into the fourth quarter. I’m just really, really proud of them.”
Vineland has lost four in row. The Fighting Clan host Kingsway Regional on Monday.
“We just have to pick it up and play more team ball,” the 6-foot-1 senior forward said. “Play more aggressive defense, put pressure on the ball and just come out with a faster intensity.”
Millville; 12 10 19 18 — 59
Vineland; 12 13 15 15 — 55
M—Barriento 14, Foster 14, Bowman 13, Pickett 11, Bryant 5, Merrill 2.
V—Williams 17, Gil 17, Diggs 9, Holmes 8, Colon 4.
3-pointer—Foster (2) V; Gil (3), Holmes.
Records—Millville 1-8; Vineland 5-6.
Paige Noble, Atlantic Christian
Noble scored 12 points in Atlantic Christian's 52-17 win over King's Christian School. She added six steals, three rebounds and two assists.
Emma Peretti, Hammonton
Peretti scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the double-double. The Blue Devils lost 47-40 in overtime to Millville.
Alyssa Gery, Cape May Tech
Gery grabbed 11 rebounds and scored 10 points for a double-double in Cape May Tech's 35-26 win over St. Joseph Academy.
Hanna Watson, Holy Spirit
Watson scored 11 points in the Spartans' 62-48 win over Cedar Creek. She drained three 3-pointers.
Fran Florio, Holy Spirit
Florio scored 11 points for Holy Spirit.
Jezlyn Cross, Cedar Creek
Cross scored a game-high 15 points for the Pirates.
Cara McCoy, Barnegat
McCoy grabbed 18 rebounds and scored 17 points for a double-double in the Bengals' 56-51 triple overtime win over Brick Township.
Ashley Pringle, Barnegat
Pringle scored a team-leading 18 points for Barnegat.
Izzy Guiro, Barnegat
Guiro scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bengals. She added six steals.
Erik Pabon, Hammonton
Pabon scored a game-high 17 points in the Blue Devils' 39-34 win over Millville.
Zyahir Pickett, Millville
Pickett scored 11 for Millville.
Sydney Prescott, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Prescott scored a game-high 20 points in the Villagers' 58-23 win over Buena Regional. She made five 3-pointers.
Sean Snyder, Cedar Creek
Snyder scored 13 points in the Pirates' 60-56 win over Holy Spirit.
Kyree Tinsley, Cedar Creek
Tinsley scored 13 points for Cedar Creek.
Jahmir Smith, Holy Spirit
Smith scored a game-high 17 points for the Spartans.
Jamil Wilkins, Holy Spirit
Wilkins scored 16 points for Holy Spirit.
