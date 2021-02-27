Calem Bowman leads Millville over Vineland for first win of season

“We just want to keep winning now the rest of the way.”

Ryan Williams and Antonio Gil each led with a game- high 17 points for Vineland. Gil made three 3s. The Fighting Clan was down as much as six late in the game and only trailed 53-51 with about 47 seconds remaining.

But they were forced to foul and ran out of chances.

“We played lazy defense,” said Williams, 18, of Vineland. “The dense was lazy on and off the ball, and we didn’t create enough pressure, and they came out with the win.”

Williams noted that his teammates became a little fatigued down the stretch but overall “it was a pretty good game,” he said.

The CAL realigned its divisions this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Millville competes with Elite 11 teams such as top-ranked St. Augustine Prep, No. 2 St. Joseph and Vineland, playing each team twice this winter.

Hammonton, which has won four straight and beat Millville 39-34 on Friday after trailing late in the fourth quarter, is also in the West Division. Millville lost a close game to the Blue Devils on Feb. 3.