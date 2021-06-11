 Skip to main content
CAL has several state champs on first day of track meets
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Ocean City 4x800

Ocean City’s 4x800, consisting of Tyler Greene, Owen Ritti, Brendan Schlatter and Drew Tarr, won a state Group III championship Friday in Pennsauken. They won the race by almost 6 seconds in 8 minutes, 37 seconds.

Absegami High School senior Diamond McLaughlin won the Group III girls 400-meter hurdles at the track and field state championships at Pennsauken High School on Friday.

Athletes from Group I also competed in the championship meet. The Group II and IV tournaments were held at Franklin High School. The non-public championship meet was at Neptune High School. The three meets will conclude Saturday.

The top three finishers in each group in each individual event earn a medal and qualify for the Meet of Champions.

The top two relay teams in each group in each relay event also will qualify for the MOC. Individuals and relay teams can also earn wild-card berths to the MOC in each event.

McLaughlin finished in 1 minute, 1.38 seconds, just behind her personal-best of 1:01.24, which she set last week in the sectional meet.

Egg Harbor Township standout senior sprinter Lauren Princz won the Group IV girls 100 dash in 11.92.

McLaughlin (St. Peter’s University) and Princz (Penn State) are committed to run at NCAA Division I programs. Both of their winning times Friday ranked top 10 in the state this season, according to MileSplit.

EHT senior Ahmad Brock won the boys Group IV 100 dash in 10.92, which ranked top 25 in the state according to MileSplit. Brock is committed to Division I Monmouth University.

Millville junior Leah Ellis won the girls Group IV long jump with a personal-best leap of 18 feet, 4.75 inches. She broke her own person-best leap in the long jump that she set last week in the sectional meet (18-6.75).

Ocean City’s Tyler Greene, Owen Ritti, Brendan Schlatter and Drew Tarr won the boys Group III 4x800 relay in 8:00.37. The quartet finished the relay almost 6 seconds faster than the second-place team (Morris Hills’ Domenick Wallace, Akshay Rau, Liam Grayson and Steven Esmeraldino in 8:06.12).

Oakcrest junior Ezekiel Ashiagbor won the Group II boys triple jump in 41-6.50.

In the non-public meet at Neptune High School, Elijah Steward of Holy Spirit delivered an impressive performance.

The junior won the Non-Public B 400 in 49.62 seconds. Devin Lee of Holy Spirit finished third in that race. Steward also won the Non-Public B long jump with a leap of 22-4.

Other locals who medaled and qualified for the MOC in Group II included Middle Township junior Kiera Phillips (second in the 400 hurdles in 1:04.64), Pleasantville senior Maya Harper (second in the 400 dash in 57.60), Cedar Creek junior Ashley Nicolicchia (third in the triple jump in 15-10.50), Absegami senior Kylee Alvarez (second in the girls Group III javelin in 125-6), Egg Harbor Township senior Anne Rutledge (third in girls Group IV the 400 hurdles in 1:03.16), Millville sophomore Leah Howard (third in the girls Group IV javelin with a toss of 114-5) and Millville senior Treshan Stevenson (second in the boys 400 hurdles in 54.66).

Diamond McLaughlin

Lauren Princz headshot

Ahmad Brock headshot

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

