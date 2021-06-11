CAL has several state champs on first day of track meets

Absegami High School senior Diamond McLaughlin won the Group III girls 400-meter hurdles at the track and field state championships at Pennsauken High School on Friday.

Athletes from Group I also competed in the championship meet. The Group II and IV tournaments were held at Franklin High School. The non-public championship meet was at Neptune High School. The three meets will conclude Saturday.

The top three finishers in each group in each individual event earn a medal and qualify for the Meet of Champions.

The top two relay teams in each group in each relay event also will qualify for the MOC. Individuals and relay teams can also earn wild-card berths to the MOC in each event.

McLaughlin finished in 1 minute, 1.38 seconds, just behind her personal-best of 1:01.24, which she set last week in the sectional meet.

Egg Harbor Township standout senior sprinter Lauren Princz won the Group IV girls 100 dash in 11.92.

McLaughlin (St. Peter’s University) and Princz (Penn State) are committed to run at NCAA Division I programs. Both of their winning times Friday ranked top 10 in the state this season, according to MileSplit.