CAL baseball taking new approach to schedule this spring

Cape-Atlantic League high school baseball will have a college-like feel this season.

Division games will be played as two-game series, mostly on consecutive days. For example, Mainland Regional will play at Ocean City on Monday in a National Division contest. Ocean City will then play at Mainland on Tuesday. The day after the two-game series is open in case of a rainout.

The series schedule will prevent teams from throwing their No. 1 pitcher against a division rival twice in one season.

“It evens the playing field,” said Ocean City senior pitcher Tom Finnegan, who has committed to St. John’s University in New York. “It forces you to use all your assets when you play a team back-to-back.”

College eams often play two or three-game weekend series against conference rivals.

“We can give our kids a taste of what college baseball is like,” Spirit coach Steve Normane said, “and really make a series atmosphere. When we play Mainland, it’s always one of the highlights of our schedule. Now, we get to do it on back-to-back days.

"Now, that week becomes circled rather than one or two days on the calendar. When you match up up these big-time programs in the CAL, it’s going to become an event and not just a one-day event.”

The baseball season started Friday. The CAL comes off one of the best seasons in league history. Ocean City is the defending state Group III champion and Holy Spirit the defending state Non-Public B champion. St. Augustine Prep won the South Jersey Non-Public A title.

CAL coaches and athletic directors have talked about changing the division schedule to a series format the past few seasons, but plans to implement it were delayed because of the pandemic.

The new schedule means teams can’t ease into the season. If a school is swept in a two-game series in the season’s first week, it means it will have to play catchup the rest of the way.

“When you play a team Monday and Tuesday early in the season, the weather is still cold,” Finnegan said. “Guys aren’t going seven innings like they do at the end of May. Everyone has to be ready. You always have to guys hot in the (bullpen). You want to make sure you’ve used everything possible to win those games.”

The new schedule should make division games even more intense.

“You play a team on Monday and you lose a heartbreaker,” Normane said, “you don’t have wait a month to get them again. You go right to their school the next day or they come to you. You get a chance to sweep the series or even it out. That’s the cool part for the kids.”

Baseball is often a game of adjustments. The new schedule emphasizes that aspect. Coaches might change the way they pitch to a certain hitter based on the first game’s results. Coaches will make several strategy and lineup decisions from one game to the next.

“You’ll look at the first game and then you’ll come back and re-evaluate after that,” Ocean City coach Andrew Bristol said. “You have to think about your catcher. Is he going to catch two games back-to-back? After a kid like Finnegan throws, do you put him back in the field (for game two) or does he DH? You have to think about different things like that than if you put your schedule a certain way where you can back up a tough game with a game you think is maybe not as tough, Now, you can’t do that.”

The two-game series could mean more balance in the standings.

“A lot of teams are going to split games,” Bristol said. “It’s going to be very hard to go undefeated in the CAL.”

